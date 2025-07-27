He's leaving with Cesc Fàbregas, the perfect solution: como pay for a player Xabi Alonso discarded

Cesc Fàbregas is doing an excellent job at the helm of Como. The modest Italian team, which was promoted to Serie A last season, is surprising everyone. Their sports project is ambitious and their signings prove it.

Last year, Fàbregas already fished in the elite. He convinced Sergi Roberto, Barça's youth product and captain, and Nico Paz, Real Madrid's gem. This summer, the plan remains the same: strengthen with young and proven talent.

| Europa Press

Como has already secured two top-level signings. One is Jesús Rodríguez, Betis's jewel, and the other is Martin Baturina, a Croatian midfielder whom many compare to Luka Modric. These are two solid bets to establish themselves in the elite.

In Madrid is Cesc Fàbregas's target

Cesc Fàbregas isn't satisfied and believes he can still get more out of the market. That's why he has set his sights on Valdebebas. The former Arsenal and Barça player wants to take advantage of Real Madrid's discards.

Xabi Alonso has landed on the white bench with very clear ideas. The former Bayer Leverkusen coach has requested key signings for his project, but he has also had to make tough decisions. In this regard, he has already started to point out departures.

| E-Noticies

With the confirmed departures of Luka Modric, Lucas Vázquez, and Jesús Vallejo, the list of exits keeps growing. Now, it seems it's Jacobo Ramón's turn, the youth product who played several minutes with the first team last season. For now, it seems the 22-year-old center-back isn't in Xabi's plans.

Tall, forceful, and with good ball distribution, Jacobo had been one of Castilla's prospects, but his cycle seems to have ended. He must look for a new destination, and that's where Como's interest comes in.

Jacobo Ramón, heading to Italy

According to recent reports, Jacobo Ramón is one step away from signing for Fàbregas's club. Como will pay €2.5 million ($2.5 million) in a discreet but very well-thought-out operation.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid keeps 50% of the player's rights. In addition, they have included a clause that ensures them a percentage in case of a future sale. This is a smart move by both parties.

The deal will become official in the coming days. Jacobo will be Como's fourth signing this summer, as Cesc Fàbregas trusts his potential. He believes he can adapt to Serie A and grow as a center-back in a competitive environment.

This way, his progress will have to be closely monitored, but what is clear is that there is excitement in Italy. For Jacobo Ramón, this could be the opportunity of his life to grow as an elite footballer.