On Monday, Lidl will have the device that lets you have breakfast like royalty: it's a sensation

Lidl keeps its best tricks for when you least expect it, and this Monday they're pulling another one out of their sleeve. They don't make noise, but they deliver on what they promise without you having to think much about it. If there's something Lidl excels at, it's packing utility and design into small things that end up earning a permanent spot at home.

Lidl doesn't need to reinvent the wheel to make its way into your kitchen with something that makes more sense than it seems. It's one of those things you see once, and then you can't understand how you lived without it. With Lidl, the trick lies in what's simple, practical, and what always ends up working.

Ideal option for hassle-free breakfasts

This toaster designed by Lidl provides a compact solution for those seeking practicality and morning style. With two double slots, it offers the advantage of toasting two slices at the same time and saving minutes when the morning calls for speed. Its 870 W power ensures even toasting, thanks to the electronic control designed to suit all tastes.

| Lidl

It comes with six adjustable toasting levels that let you choose from a light golden to an intense crunch depending on the type of bread. In addition, its variable centering function ensures that each slice receives heat evenly, preventing burnt or under-toasted spots. This balance between technology and simplicity shows that Lidl knows how to improve routines without complications.

The defrost and reheat functions add moments of versatility for those who enjoy bread kept in the freezer or prefer to warm up already made toast. The instant stop feature allows you to interrupt the cycle at any time, preventing the bread from burning or exceeding the desired point. These are simple but effective details that reflect a practical approach to daily use.

| Lidl

The bun accessory transforms the experience and makes it possible to toast rolls or pastries without having to use the main slots. It is easily placed on top and works with gentle heat to brown without burning. This addition turns a simple appliance into a versatile companion for varied breakfasts.

Functionality and convenience within reach

The design of this Silvercrest toaster in white or black combines modern aesthetics with sturdy materials that fit any kitchen. It's compact and takes up little space, so it fits easily on small countertops or in cabinets when not in use. In addition, the cord can be wound around the base, which helps keep order and cleanliness in the kitchen environment.

The automatic lift function is a practical success. At the end of the cycle, the toast rises, making it easy to remove without burning yourself. It also includes an anti-jam system that stops operation if it detects any obstacle, providing safety in case of any unforeseen event.

| Lidl

Cleaning this toaster is simple thanks to the removable crumb tray. You just have to take it out, empty it, and put it back in so the interior stays clean and free of residue. The bun accessory is also removable, which extends the appliance's lifespan and prevents hard-to-remove build-ups.

Finally, it offers a very competitive price for all its features: €13.49. That figure positions it as an economical option without sacrificing quality or functionalities. It is a smart investment for anyone looking to improve their routine without spending too much.

Prices and offers updated on 07/24/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E.Noticies is not responsible for possible changes