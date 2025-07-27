Biggest shock, Thibaut Courtois, out: discover the signing Florentino is preparing

Thibaut Courtois arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 from Chelsea, where he had been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. His signing caused excitement, but his first months at Santiago Bernabéu weren't easy.

Doubts surrounded him due to occasional mistakes and a lack of consistency. Some even called for the return of Keylor Navas, but Courtois kept calm and worked quietly. Over time, he earned his place between the posts.

Today, few question him. Thibaut Courtois has established himself as the best goalkeeper in the world. His performances in key matches have been decisive and in Europe he has left his mark as a legend.

Champions finals to remember

It's enough to look at his performances in the last two Champions finals Real Madrid played. Against Liverpool in 2022, he delivered one of the greatest displays ever seen. He made nine outstanding saves, including a legendary stop against Salah.

Thanks to him, Real Madrid were crowned in Paris and in 2024 he repeated by playing a great role. Against Borussia Dortmund, Courtois was key with three crucial saves. The Belgian showed confidence, reflexes, and composure on the biggest stage in the world.

| Canva

No one can deny what he has given the club. He has been a reliable guardian, a silent leader, and a lifesaver on big nights. However, despite everything, his future at Real Madrid is in doubt.

Florentino thinks about Donnarumma

Thibaut Courtois is already 33 years old. The reality is that in soccer, age is unforgiving and injuries are too. After another season marked by physical problems, the club is starting to consider options and one of the names gaining the most momentum is Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The PSG goalkeeper is of great interest, as he has elite experience with a European Championship on his record. His contract ends in 2026 and, for now, he hasn't renewed. In addition, from Paris, there are no signs of a renewal.

Real Madrid are following the situation very closely. Florentino Pérez sees his signing as a strategic opportunity. If he doesn't renew, the club could go after him next summer and that would change everything for Courtois.

If Donnarumma arrives, a decision will have to be made. Courtois could be forced to pack his bags or accept a secondary role. This is a difficult situation to accept after years as an undisputed starter and a key figure for the team.

The debate is open at Santiago Bernabéu. Courtois's past is impeccable, but the future could involve a goalkeeper with an Italian accent. We'll see what Real Madrid decide and, above all, what Thibaut Courtois decides.