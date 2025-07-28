Ada Colau, Junts, and Aliança, the main unknowns in the upcoming battle for BCN

The next municipal elections won't be held until May 2027. However, although there are still almost two years left until this electoral event, parties are already positioning themselves for the great battle that will take place in Barcelona.

Collboni, although he governs in a minority (he even had to submit to a vote of confidence, which he survived after the opposition rejected his budget for 2025), is already the clear favorite not only to be PSC's candidate, but also to win the election. According to the latest City Council barometer, a majority of Barcelona residents approve of his management at the head of the city. He remains the most well-known and best-rated political leader in the council.

Therefore, despite the growing concerns of residents regarding housing or insecurity, everything suggests that the 2027 municipal elections will be an "everyone against Collboni" scenario. In this battle, some parties already know which candidate they'll take to the field. However, there are three questions that will undoubtedly shape the trends of some parties ahead of these elections.

Junts, in free fall and without a candidate

Xavier Trias's departure from politics has left Junts's local section in Barcelona completely orphaned. For now, Jordi Martí is acting as the Junts leader, but it seems unlikely that he'll end up being the mayoral candidate. Other names strongly rumored to lead Junts's project in the Catalan capital are Quim Forn (former Interior Minister with Puigdemont and convicted for the 1-O) and Josep Rius (former chief of staff to Puigdemont in the Generalitat). But in the betting pools, there are also, for example, Josep Maria Argimon (former Health Minister of the Generalitat) or Victoria Alsina (former Foreign Affairs Minister of the Generalitat).

What is increasingly evident is that the decision will end up being made through primaries or by imposition from Waterloo, as has become usual in recent times when Junts must make an important decision. In any case, the only thing certain now is that, in the polls, Puigdemont's party is in free fall.

Ada Colau, the big unknown

It's also not clear right now who will lead Barcelona en Comú's list. Ada Colau decided to leave her position at the head of the party, but she always left the door open to the possibility of returning in 2027. In the Comuns's camp, they know that, despite her criticized management as mayor, Colau is surely their best asset. Within the party, there are those who are pushing for her to return in two years to try to challenge Collboni.

If Ada Colau ultimately decides to definitively leave the political front line, Barcelona en Comú will have to look for a visible face to avoid a more predictable electoral decline. The former Iniciativa per Catalunya member, Janet Sanz, is currently leading the party in the Catalan capital. Within the party, there are factions that don't see her as a clear choice, since they don't consider her the right profile to lead a candidacy. Other names that have come up as rumors are Jaume Asens (current MEP) and Gerardo Pisarello (current member of Congress). The truth is that in the Comuns, they don't have more people besides these to present a leader capable of minimally engaging their potential voters.

Aliança Catalana will seek to break into city hall

Sílvia Orriols's party will surely be the main political phenomenon to watch in the next municipal elections. The logical thing would be for Aliança Catalana to break into many municipalities. As the main objective of the identity-based party, there is Barcelona.

When it comes to the question of who will lead the list in the Catalan capital, there is no easy answer. Jordi Amela is currently the party's president in Barcelonès, but it's not clear that he should be the candidate. Some more media-friendly names have also been mentioned, such as Santiago Espot. However, he also doesn't seem to be the candidate most liked in Sílvia Orriols's party.

ERC, PP and Vox, in principle without surprises

Beyond PSC, there are three other parties that, barring surprises, already have a candidate. Everything suggests that Elisenda Alamany, currently ERC's number 2 with Junqueras, will lead the republican list in the 2027 municipal elections. She may have to go through primaries, but although Barcelona is one of the very few territorial federations not controlled by Junquerism, it seems unlikely that an alternative to Alamany will emerge.

Finally, there are PP and Vox. Daniel Sirera, close to Génova, is the clear favorite to continue leading the conservatives in the Catalan capital. The same goes for Gonzalo de Oro, who, unless there are drastic changes within Vox, is set to be the candidate for Santiago Abascal and Ignacio Garriga's party in the 2027 municipal elections in Barcelona.