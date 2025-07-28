Wave of outrage over the murder of a BCN waiter after he was beaten to death

Barcelona has once again been the scene of a tragedy that has shocked residents, hospitality workers, and those in the tourism sector. A 54-year-old waiter, employed at the well-known Restaurant Barceloneta, died last week after spending several days in critical condition following an assault he suffered on June 29, as he was leaving work.

The assault took place around five in the morning, right in the heart of Barceloneta, a tourist area frequented by locals and visitors. The victim was returning home accompanied by his son when a young man on a bicycle nearly ran them over. The waiter reproached him for the maneuver, which led to a violent altercation.

The assailant, a 25-year-old man of Maghrebi origin with a police record, pulled out a knife and lunged at the victim. According to witnesses, the worker fell to the ground, hit his head hard, and lost consciousness. He was rushed to Can Ruti Hospital, where he remained in a coma until his death on July 17:

At first, the Guardia Urbana arrested the assailant for assault, although he was released on provisional liberty. After the waiter's death was confirmed, the case was transferred to Mossos d'Esquadra, who have opened proceedings to determine whether there is a direct link between the assault and the death. If confirmed, he could be charged with homicide.

The case has sparked a strong public reaction. The worker's family has received multiple messages of support on social media, and organizations in the sector such as UGT Hostelería have condemned the events and demanded urgent measures. "It can't be that leaving work at dawn means risking your life," the union organization stated.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The degradation of the city

The area around Barceloneta, especially at night, has been pointed out on several occasions for its growing insecurity. This is not an isolated case. In recent dates, two young men with a similar profile were arrested for beating a homeless person to death in the same area. The recurrence of these events has reignited the debate about security in the tourist neighborhoods of the Catalan capital.

City Hall hasn't offered official statements, although it is expected that the council and Mossos will reinforce surveillance in the area. Meanwhile, Restaurant Barceloneta has confirmed the death of its worker, although it hasn't wanted to provide further information out of respect for the family.

The case has caused outrage both because of the violence of the incident and the sense of impunity. Neighborhood groups and hospitality workers have begun to organize gatherings in memory of the deceased waiter, while demanding greater police presence and judicial firmness in the face of this type of assault.