They tear Carles Puigdemont apart after his latest speech: 'You're a snake oil salesman'

Carles Puigdemont becomes a protagonist again after sharing his latest speech on social media, a message full of epic tone but far from political reality. Instead of generating enthusiasm, his words have sparked a wave of critical reactions. The most disenchanted separatist supporters haven't forgotten his role in 2017 nor forgiven the messianic tone with which he continues to intervene from Belgium.

The former president appealed to concepts such as "hope," the mandate of October 1 (1-O), and the defense of the Catalan nation against supposed "architects of chaos." However, for many, the problem is no longer the content, but his disconnection from the current moment. Users see in these speeches a rhetorical repetition without real consequences, a formula exhausted after years without tangible progress. "You're a smoke seller," they conclude.

The responses to his intervention show a latent anger among former voters. They accuse him of having squandered Junts's advantage in Madrid and of keeping the party as a personal tool. They even reproach him for his diminished ability to draw crowds, increasingly limited to partisan events:

This is not free

This leadership wear and tear has a direct cost for Junts, which remains trapped in a structural contradiction. The strategy of supporting President Pedro Sánchez in Madrid while wanting to lead the opposition in Catalonia has weakened its political profile. The need to protect the amnesty has left the party disarmed in the face of a Govern that doesn't receive firm opposition from them.

| Europa Press

In the face of this paralysis, other forces have filled the void with a much more direct discourse. PP, Vox, and Aliança Catalana are taking advantage of Junts's lack of forcefulness to grow electorally. According to CEO polls, this last group is already taking a good part of the most critical and disillusioned separatist vote from them.

Ultimately, the lack of parliamentary initiative and the absolute dependence on state agreements have left Junts in no man's land. Internally, however, the party doesn't move; nobody seems to have the drive to challenge Puigdemont's spiritual aura. The upcoming elections will be decisive for the party to deeply reflect on its leadership.