PSG offers €85M! Kylian Mbappé could end up alone at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has become the main reference for Real Madrid in a very short time. He arrived last summer as a free agent, after his contract with PSG ended, and he quickly took center stage at the white club.

In his first year at Santiago Bernabéu, he finished as the top scorer. An unbeatable introduction. At 26 years old, he still has a huge margin for improvement and now, with the number "10" on his back, his leadership is set to grow stronger.

Kylian Mbappé is the new face of Madridism and everything suggests he'll keep being so for many years. His talent, determination, and ambition have made him the reference the club had been looking for since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

The white trident is in danger

However, despite Kylian Mbappé's spectacular performance, the fans are clear about something important. He couldn't perform the same without the help of his Brazilian partners: Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes. Together, they've formed a luxury trident.

Vinícius has been inconsistent this season, but his level remains extremely high. Meanwhile, Rodrygo hasn't reached the desired numbers. Even so, his quality and ability to unbalance keep him as a valuable piece for Real Madrid's locker room.

However, the trident could break up soon. PSG has knocked on Santiago Bernabéu's door with a strong offer. According to "Don Balón," the Parisian board is willing to pay €85 million (70 fixed and 15 in variables) for Rodrygo.

Luis Enrique sees Real Madrid's number "11" as the ideal solution to strengthen his attack. He's fast, technical, young, and has experience on big stages. It's true that, although he's not at his best right now, his potential is undeniable.

Florentino Pérez has the final say

PSG's offer has been received with attention in Real Madrid's offices. Rodrygo isn't untouchable and with that amount on the table, everything will depend on Florentino Pérez.

If the transfer is confirmed, Real Madrid will have to move quickly in the market. It'll be necessary to find a replacement who can fit in with Vinícius and Mbappé. What is clear is that it won't be easy, the bar is high and time is running out.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo is training as usual, but he knows his future is hanging in the air. Paris is waiting for him and at Santiago Bernabéu, decisions are approaching.

The summer will be long and in Chamartín, nobody is ruling anything out. Not even the departure of one of the members of the trident that was once the most feared in Europe.