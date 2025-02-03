The surprising WhatsApp that Princess Leonor has sent to Felipe VI from Elcano

The journey on Elcano of Princess Leonor will keep her temporarily away from her family while she completes her training at the Naval School. However, despite missing significant family moments, the princess doesn't forget her loved ones. Proof of this is the WhatsApp message she sent to her father, Felipe VI, congratulating him on his 57th birthday.

"Happy birthday, Dad, I miss you," a witness claims were the words Leonor sent to her father. The task wasn't easy, as communications aboard the ship aren't good. Despite this, the princess wanted to have this gesture with her father on a very special day for him.

| Europa Press

Princess Leonor sends a message to Felipe VI

Princess Leonor hasn't yet reached land after saying farewell on Thursday, January 23, from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Felipe VI's daughter is crossing the Atlantic Ocean heading to Salvador de Bahia, Brazil. A long journey that keeps her away from her loved ones and everything happening in her family.

In this regard, January 30 was a very special day for the Royal Family, as it was Felipe's 57th birthday. Leonor missed it, however, she didn't forget her father, to whom she sent a WhatsApp message to congratulate him. This is confirmed by a witness aboard Elcano to Monarquía Confidencial about the message Felipe received from his heir.

| RTVE

As a result, Felipe received his daughter's message late, as the state of communications depends on the ship's location. Regardless, for the king, it was a true gift to have received Leonor's congratulations, to which he didn't hesitate to respond.

Felipe VI and his communication problems with Princess Leonor

Elcano is the most significant ship of the Navy and the one with the largest and newest communication technologies. The satellite connection ensures that the ship has constant communication, even on long journeys like the current one with Leonor.

This facilitates that the Princess of Asturias and her companions can send messages to their loved ones. However, this exchange of messages and calls can be affected depending on the ship's location.

| Europa Press

There are many factors that contribute to a certain delay in communications, such as weather conditions. Despite this, the midshipmen don't lose contact with land and can send WhatsApp messages.

But it should be noted that Leonor is in full training, so she can't always have her mobile device. It can only be used when her duties and obligations on the ship have ended and she is in her leisure time.

This, combined with communication difficulties, made Felipe receive his daughter's message late. Despite this, for Felipe VI, it was a great satisfaction to receive news from his eldest daughter. Father and daughter are very close and maintain a very close relationship, so much so that Felipe always keeps Leonor very present.

In fact, he couldn't help but get emotional seeing her embark on Elcano, thus following the family tradition. Princess Leonor is the fourth generation of the Bourbons to embark on the ship, destined to become a Midshipman.