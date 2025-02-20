Silence on Antena 3 After Terelu Campos's Latest Revelation About Susanna Griso

Terelu Campos has managed to silence the set of Espejo Público by revealing an unexpected fact about its host, Susanna Griso. "I have no relationship with Susanna," the collaborator stated bluntly.

In recent days, the tension between the workers of this show and the daughter of María Teresa Campos has increased considerably. And all after they claimed, among other things, that Alejandra Rubio had forbidden her mother from showing photos of her grandson.

Information to which Terelu Campos quickly reacted. So much so that, in front of Europa Press cameras, she had no qualms about lashing out at them: "If I denied all the nonsense they say. Besides, those who boast of having a journalist's license."

Now, Terelu has decided to put an end to this controversy. She did so during the press conference that she and her colleagues from the play Santa Lola offered this very morning. An event attended by one of Susanna Griso's colleagues.

After being asked about several issues related to this comedy, the Espejo Público reporter brought up the topic of the controversial photos of her grandson Carlo. A matter that the actress and panelist completely refused to address.

"I'm not going to talk about anything other than the play. You have to understand that I'm here to talk about Santa Lola," Terelu Campos assured, making it clear that she doesn't intend to discuss her private life.

The reporter took the opportunity to ask her if Susanna Griso and Gema López are invited to the premiere of her play. At that moment, she had no qualms about revealing the true relationship she has with the Espejo Público host.

Visibly serious, Terelu Campos made it very clear that she has "no relationship" with Susanna Griso. "I know her from two times I've seen her," she added.

However, she assured that one of these encounters took place during her mother María Teresa Campos's funeral. "Susanna, I saw you at my mother's funeral home, something that, truly, I appreciated very much, but I don't think I've met her again," she added.

She was much more approachable when the reporter asked her opinion about the accusations of professional intrusion she has received from some actors.

According to Terelu Campos, she hasn't perceived that animosity toward her, quite the opposite. "I've seen on different televisions actors speaking in a kind and positive way. And the negative, frankly, I haven't seen it, but I know it's there," the television collaborator assured.

Subsequently, Susanna Griso's colleague took the opportunity to ask Terelu Campos if her daughter has given her any advice. As we all know, Alejandra Rubio has already finished her acting studies, although she hasn't yet debuted on stage:

"No, not at the moment. She has only given me the advice: 'Mom, please, do it.' But not because she hasn't read the play yet... Someday I'll get to it with her."

However, Terelu firmly assured that she "hopes" her daughter can go to see the premiere of her play. Although she is aware that it is complicated since she now has to take care of her baby.