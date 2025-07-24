Gonzalo García sets a condition to leave for Getafe: Florentino has already given him the OK

Gonzalo García has become the absolute protagonist of the current events at Real Madrid. No one, not Kylian Mbappé, not Vinícius Júnior, nor Bellingham, has performed as well as the academy graduate during the Club World Cup. His contribution has been so positive that he has even made it into the tournament's ideal eleven.

However, that great performance might not be enough for him to stay in Xabi Alonso's squad this season. Despite his breakthrough, everything indicates that Gonzalo will have to go out on loan in search of playing time. Before doing so, he has met with Florentino Pérez to clarify a very important matter.

Gonzalo Dreams of Staying, but Understands the Situation

Gonzalo García is determined to establish himself at Real Madrid, since that is the dream he has pursued since childhood. However, he is aware that the competition in attack is fierce and that he has his whole career ahead of him to carve out a place. The only thing he needs now is a clear sign from the club and the coaching staff that they count on him for the long term.

That sign seems to be coming, since according to several media outlets, Real Madrid are already working on his contract renewal. Florentino Pérez wants to secure his future before making any decision about his next destination. Gonzalo García has earned it.

Now, Gonzalo García Accepts Going to Getafe

Although Xabi Alonso has a very positive opinion of him, he understands that the best thing for his development is for him to play regularly. In this regard, Real Madrid have found an ideal solution: Getafe. The blue club are very interested in his signing and everything indicates that this will be his destination for this season.

At Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Gonzalo García could get quality minutes and continue developing his talent close to Real Madrid, in a competitive and demanding environment. A golden opportunity for him to return to Bernabéu more mature and with experience.

Gonzalo's Condition Is Non-negotiable: Renew First

However, Gonzalo García has already made his position clear. He will not accept a loan to Getafe if his contract renewal is not signed first.

For Gonzalo, it is key to have security about his future at the white club before taking the step to leave. He knows he has the talent, but he also wants to feel supported by Real Madrid, the club where he has developed.

Everything is moving in the same direction: renewal and loan. Real Madrid don't want to lose one of their gems, and Gonzalo doesn't want to leave without guarantees either. The agreement is very close, and if nothing goes wrong, the next step in his career will be at Getafe... but with Madrid's badge still in his heart.