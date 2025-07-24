Wojciech Szczesny delivers a shock: Barça are stunned by the offer he has received

Wojciech Szczesny has built an elite career in Europe, guarding the goal for major teams like Arsenal, Roma, and Juventus before settling at Barça. He has lifted numerous trophies such as Serie A and the FA Cup, and he was the undisputed leader of the Poland National Team until his retirement. His international career closed with 84 matches, making him a true reference for his country.

Now, at 35 years old, WojciechSzczesny has found an unexpected second youth at Barça. He arrived to replace Ter Stegen's serious injury, answering the call from Lewandowski and Flick while enjoying the Marbella sun. His performance was excellent, keeping 14 clean sheets in 30 matches and achieving a historic treble of national titles.

Wojciech Szczesny has renewed, but...

Convinced he can keep contributing, WojciechSzczesny has renewed with Barça until 2027, signing a contract that strengthens his role within the project. It was a decision made with caution and family consensus, weighing personal and professional challenges. The renewal, agreed upon in a 1+1 format, reflects the club's commitment to relying on his experience.

His presence in the locker room has been positive, and his performance between the posts established him as a key figure after Ter Stegen's injury. Sporting director Deco and Hansi Flick both valued his role not only as a reliable backup, but as a pillar due to his maturity. Joan Laporta also highlighted his influence on the group's stability.

... receives an unexpected offer

The big surprise comes now: the Poland National Team, under Jan Urban's leadership, has raised the possibility of bringing Wojciech Szczesny back. Urban stated that "life brings us different scenarios" and that they are "ready for anything" when speaking about the Barça goalkeeper. This message has set off alarms at Barça, as it means extra effort for one of the few non-international players in the Barça squad.

However, the reality is that his return doesn't seem easy. WojciechSzczesny already turned down a return to the Poland National Team in January while deciding on his future at FC Barcelona. His last match with Poland was at Euro 2024, and the current context suggests that his priority remains his time at Barça.

With a contract valid until 2027, Wojciech Szczesny has a clear role in the locker room: mentor to Joan García. Although Flick and Deco value his presence, his return to the starting goalkeeper position depends on technical and physical contexts. For all these reasons, it seems unlikely that he will return to the Poland National Team.