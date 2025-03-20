Silence on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' After Miguel Lago's News: 'Let Spain Know'

Miguel Lago revealed last Tuesday some information on Y ahora Sonsoles that left the audience speechless. The comedian was participating in the mentioned Antena 3 show when he decided to share what the host had just done. "You've taken two fritters, let Spain know," the man from Vigo remarked in front of the astonished gaze of Sonsoles Ónega.

Subsequently, the winner of the 2023 Premio Planeta, without denying the evidence, hinted that the consequences of consuming this typical Fallas sweet will soon be noticeable on her body.

While they were discussing Mónica Naranjo's appearance the previous day on El Hormiguero, the host couldn't resist the temptation and succumbed to the sweet. Although she didn't expect Miguel Lago to discover her, Ónega took the comment with humor and reacted with complete naturalness.

Miguel Lago Reveals What Sonsoles Ónega Does When the Camera Isn't on Her

The Galician, who is currently performing his show LAGO at the Alcázar Theater in Madrid, commented on the decision of other artists who have announced that this will be their last season. "It's ending, who knows when I'll return," Miguel Lago hinted. "Maybe next Saturday, or not!" he added shortly after, referring to his play.

Immediately afterward, Miguel Lago revealed that while he was speaking, the host had eaten two fritters. A gesture that shows the journalist is very fond of sweets.

She herself confirmed this years ago in an interview. "I'm very fond of sweets and eat a lot of ice cream," she openly admitted about her passion for sweets.

Despite her weakness for foods with high sugar content, the journalist often shares healthy recipes without this ingredient. As a mother of a child with diabetes, the woman from Madrid changed her habits as soon as she learned of the child's diagnosis.

"I had a very hard time with my son's diabetes," the host assured. "Since I changed my diet, I've lost 26 lbs. (12 kg). Cutting out sugar has given me health," she explained openly.

Sonsoles Ónega Already Confessed She Is Very Fond of Sweets

Beyond her weakness for fritters, Sonsoles Ónega has shown the audience that one of her strengths is her naturalness. Far from hiding her feelings, the Antena 3 host gets emotional with the testimonies she hears and gets angry at injustices. An attitude that has earned her the applause of the audience that tunes into her show every afternoon.

For months, the journalist competed with Ana Rosa Quintana in the afternoon slot. A battle that was very close and ultimately ended with the Telecinco host moving to the morning slot.

Now, Sonsoles continues to lead her show while shaping her latest literary work. A fiction that could be published before the end of 2025 and confirms that Sonsoles is not content with her work on the small screen.