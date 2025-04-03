Sandra Barneda's Tough Confession on 'Universo Calleja': 'I'm Leaving...'

During the latest broadcast of Universo Calleja, host Sandra Barneda once again moved all the viewers with a new and tough confession: "I'm leaving full of love."

A week ago, the communicator shared with Jesús Calleja one of the most painful moments of her life: the sad and recent passing of her 20-year-old nephew.

"I have to pull myself together a bit... When you called me, I was splendid. Less than 20 days later, a tragedy happens in the family: my nephew dies at 20 years old. It's not even a week since he died, and I doubted a lot about coming, because of strength, because of everything... It's such a huge, brutal blow."

However, this Wednesday, April 2, Sandra Barneda once again surprised the followers of Universo Calleja with a new and revealing confession. Visibly moved, the communicator bid farewell to the adventurer with some emotional words.

"Jesús, I came with a very broken heart, not knowing if I could hold on, but I'm leaving full of love," began the host of La Isla de las Tentaciones.

After enjoying Antonio Orozco's entertaining performance, Sandra Barneda couldn't contain her emotion as she ended her adventure on Universo Calleja. In fact, her tears managed to move both Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and Jesús Calleja himself.

So much so that the host of this Cuatro format didn't hesitate to approach her to console her, a moment the communicator took advantage of to make a tough confession.

After assuring that, although she arrived with a "broken heart," Sandra Barneda stated that she is leaving "full of love." Additionally, she wanted to share the lesson she learned during this unique experience:

"I think this is an example of life, you have to keep going and go through the suffering and meet wonderful people. You've shown me a lot of humanity, so thank you. Above all, thank you, Jesús... For me, you are one of my angels."

Meanwhile, Carlos Latre, Sandra Barneda's companion on this adventure, also wanted to say a few words before ending his time on Universo Calleja.

"You don't know the sadness with which we're leaving, but the joy with which we're leaving. It has been something that, at least for me, I think has changed my life. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart," confessed the comedian.

Finally, Jesús Calleja assured that "it's the time I'm going to feel the most having to say goodbye to someone, truly," while looking intently at Sandra Barneda and Carlos Latre.