Shock with what Ana Rosa Quintana has revealed about Pedro Sánchez in the premiere of 'AR'

Ana Rosa Quintana has returned to the mornings of Telecinco in grand style. The presenter has left all viewers in shock with the latest she has shared about Pedro Sánchez on El Programa de AR.

It was on September 19, 2023, when Ana Rosa took the helm of TardeAR, a format that arrived in an attempt to compete with her main rival.

Now, after more than a year measuring her strength daily with Sonsoles Ónega, Ana Rosa Quintana has regained her work schedule and the program that has brought her so much joy.

This Monday, February 3, the 'queen of the mornings' of Telecinco has begun her new phase in this time slot with a speech dedicated to Pedro Sánchez. With humor and irony, the communicator has reviewed the legislature of the current president of the Government:

"For us, it's a matter of trust. Precisely, Pedro Sánchez has to undergo a vote of confidence within a month and a half. It's the deadline Puigdemont, who is in charge, has given him to earn his blind trust to turn the Parliament into the Congress of 'temptations'."

Ana Rosa Quintana has assured that if he doesn't achieve his goal, "he will have to see how his legislative partners ally among themselves and are unfaithful to him with other formations." "But they won't see Sánchez crying in front of the cameras because, once again, he will become a roly-poly," she added.

That toy that, as the presenter of El Programa de AR explained, "always wobbles but never falls." "It doesn't matter where the blow comes from because he always stands up, although, when he gets up, he doesn't have to look in the same direction thanks to the ballast he carries underneath."

Continuing with this comparison, Ana Rosa Quintana has assured that "in recent times, Pedro Sánchez has received several blows and has gotten up." She took the opportunity to list and share all of them with the audience of El Programa de AR.

"Blow number one. The Attorney General, indicted and refusing to testify before the judge, has been like watching a referee score a goal to win a bet," she began explaining.

Next, Ana Rosa Quintana wanted to recall that "the excuse given for the leaks of confidential data is that 60 people accessed the Prosecutor's emails."

"They even point to the cleaning lady as responsible for leaving the prosecutor's email spotless. The mobile phone changes every six months for security, but the Prosecutor's password on the cafeteria corkboard... Matter of trust," she added with irony.

The second blow Pedro Sánchez has received, according to Ana Rosa Quintana, is related to the "indictment of three people of his utmost trust." Among them are "his former right-hand man, José Luis Ábalos, involved in a corruption scheme worthy of Torrente."

Also involved are "his wife for influence peddling and his brother for, among other things, creating a job position for not going to work." "As Fofito used to say: 'There's nothing like a united family.' Matter of trust."

"Blow number three to Pedro Sánchez's roly-poly. He presents an omnibus decree that finally becomes a minibus decree because Puigdemont wants to leave the money out, he wants to negotiate one-on-one with the Government. Matter of trust."

At this point, Ana Rosa Quintana pointed out that "plural Spain consists of negotiating singular financing. Pedro Sánchez trusts himself the most, which is why he has become the Iñaki Perurena of negotiation."

"He will lift heavy stones to seek votes, and if to stay standing he has to grant an amnesty, some pardons, reform the Penal Code, or grant singular taxation, he will do it. They aren't votes under the stones; they are votes that weigh like stones."

Finally, Ana Rosa Quintana wanted to clarify that the "trick is the weight." "If we want to turn a roly-poly over, we shouldn't hit it. The only way to deactivate it is to remove the weight it has inside," the presenter concluded.