The Secret Place Where Charles III Wants to Spend His Final Hours: Not Even Camilla Enters

King Charles III of England is at his favorite residence, Highgrove House, where he has decided to take refuge after a brief pause from his official commitments recently. This estate, valued at 47 million euros, has been a place of calm for the monarch in difficult times, such as when he lost his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. This retreat not only offers him rest but also great security in critical situations.

Highgrove House: A Refuge of Peace and Privacy

Located in Gloucestershire, near Tetbury, Highgrove House is much more than a simple house. Since its acquisition in 1980, Prince Charles has used this place as his personal refuge. Despite having several royal residences, this home is the only one where the king feels completely relaxed, according to experts on the royal family.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The house has a small and completely trustworthy staff, allowing Charles III to enjoy his privacy. With nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, four reception rooms, a pool, and extensive grounds, Highgrove is a complete mansion. However, there is a specific place that stands out: the so-called "panic room."

The Panic Room of Highgrove: Maximum Security for the King

The panic room is designed to be the safest place in case of an emergency: it is completely lined with steel to ensure that, in the event of a disaster, it would remain intact. Inside, there are essential medical supplies, including containers with the blood type of both Charles III and Camilla. Additionally, the room is equipped with long-lasting food and drinks, an armory, radio transmitters to maintain communication, and air purifiers.

| Europa Press

This space is only used in extreme situations when the monarch's security is at risk. The panic room has been designed to protect him and his family, ensuring they have what they need to survive until they can get out of the risky situation.

The Renovation of Highgrove and Charles III's Daily Life

Despite the changes in his life and family, Charles III has maintained his attachment to Highgrove. The estate is not only a place of rest but also a space where he is actively involved in daily activities, such as gardening. In fact, the king dedicates himself to planting trees and tending to the walled garden, from which he also obtains produce for his meals.

Camilla has also made some adjustments to the house's decor, which was previously decorated with fresh and relaxing tones, like lime green and aquamarine, to make it more practical. Now, the residence has separate rooms, something that was done to improve the functionality of the house and represents a significant change in the life of the British monarch.

| Europa Press

Additionally, the gardens of Highgrove are known for being a tourist attraction. Open to the public between April and October, they feature details like chickens roaming freely, contributing to the serenity of the place.

A Property That Grows in Value

The mansion of Highgrove has a rich history: it was built in 1796 and, over the years, passed through different hands before reaching King Charles III. Although he did not experience the tragedy of the fire that affected the property, the king has maintained a special bond with it. The value of the estate has grown considerably since Charles III acquired it for one million pounds, which has further increased his personal fortune.