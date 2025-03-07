The Secret of King Felipe: He Did It Outside Spain and Before Meeting Doña Letizia

The recent trip of King Felipe to Uruguay has evoked memories of the journey made in 1987 aboard the ship Elcano. At that time, his path did not cross with that of Queen Letizia, which makes those memories a significant part of his past. Before meeting his wife, the then Prince Felipe lived experiences in Uruguay that deeply marked him.

One of the most notable episodes was the interest of a former marchioness who tried to have one of her daughters marry the then prince. Felipe did not lack offers, and the young single women of high society sought an opportunity to become queens. During his stay in Uruguay, Felipe also enjoyed some well-deserved leisure time, participating in a costume party and relaxing on the beach.

What King Felipe Did Before Meeting Queen Letizia Comes to Light

King Felipe and Queen Letizia celebrated two decades of marriage last year. They starred in a dream wedding, with the novelty of a prince marrying a journalist without royal blood. Fate wanted their lives to cross, but before that meeting, their personal trajectories were very different.

A few days ago, King Felipe traveled again to Uruguay, the same country where his daughter Leonor made a stopover last Wednesday. This recent trip of the king has revived the memory of the journey he himself made in 1987, following a route similar to that of his heir aboard the Elcano. Before meeting Queen Letizia, what Felipe did outside of Spain was to live unique experiences in Uruguay.

Prior to his marriage to Letizia, the then Prince Felipe carried out his naval training aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano. In 1987, during this training trip, he visited Uruguay, where he was received with great enthusiasm by the local society. The most striking aspect of his reception was the intervention of one of the hostesses.

As revealed in the memoirs The Making of a King, written by José Antonio Alcina, a "former Marchioness of Varela" acted as a matchmaker. This aristocrat intended to introduce Felipe to her daughter, hoping she would become the future queen of Spain. As has been proven later, this matchmaking attempt did not have the desired outcome, as it was Letizia who ultimately took that place.

This Is How King Felipe Enjoyed Himself Before Meeting Queen Letizia

Before meeting Letizia, Felipe had a life marked by training and public service. His role as the future king of Spain obliged him to lead a life marked by his obligations to the institution. The same ones that, to this day, Princess Leonor is carrying out.

Like his firstborn, his naval training aboard Elcano took him to Uruguay, where he was received with cheers and great enthusiasm. It began for him, a few days where he attended various events in his honor.

One of them, as Alcina explains, was a costume party in his honor in which King Felipe enjoyed himself greatly. There was also time to attend much more significant events. During his stay, Felipe visited the Spanish Home in Montevideo, where he shared moments with the resident Spanish community.

Additionally, he participated in the flag oath ceremony of 120 young Spaniards aboard the Elcano, showing his closeness and commitment to his compatriots. As a final touch to a few days full of experiences, King Felipe concluded his stay by resting on Las Delicias beach. The costume party and the former marchioness's attempt to pair him with her daughter are part of the best memories of that trip.