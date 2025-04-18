The Sad News About Queen Sofía That the Royal House Doesn't Want to See the Light

The Royal House is aware of the situation Queen Sofía is going through. Even so, the institution doesn't want it to be known what King Felipe VI's mother is experiencing. A fact recently echoed by Pilar Eyre when she revealed that the emeritus "is the loneliest person in Spain."

This strong statement makes it clear that the monarch faces her problems alone. "She doesn't have that support circle, of friends who accompany you in life and with whom you share the intimate," stated the aforementioned journalist.

| Europa Press

Sofía, who has always been discreet and has avoided speaking publicly about her most intimate matters, doesn't have a circle of trust. Something that creates an emotional void in her that, according to Eyre, is evident in the following revealing anecdote.

Pilar Eyre Reveals the Delicate Situation Queen Sofía Must Face

Felipe VI's mother once asked Pilar Urbano, her biographer: "What does it mean to have friends?" The writer clarified at that moment that they are people to whom one can confide. Then, the emeritus was blunt: "Oh, no; I don't have any."

Eyre already commented on the situation present in Sofía's life in her work The Queen's Loneliness, published in 2012. A book in which she detailed the emotional isolation of Sofía, as well as the silent role she plays within an institution like the monarchy.

| Europa Press, oversnap, Getty Images Signature

In the aforementioned novel, its female protagonists support each other in the most vulnerable moments. However, Sofía is portrayed with a profile that for many decades has seen her life exposed without having the possibility to share her intimacies with anyone. "That's very sad," Eyre concluded.

Queen Sofía Confessed She Doesn't Have a Circle of Friends to Confide In

It should be remembered that Queen Sofía filed a personal lawsuit in 2012 against the company Ashley Madison for attacking her honor and dignity in an advertising campaign. Then the emeritus appeared in a photo montage embraced by a man with the caption "You no longer have to spend the night alone."

| Ashley Madison

"She requested a symbolic euro in compensation. It wasn't the Royal House, but her, with a private lawyer. That's where it all stayed," Eyre explained.

A gesture that confirms that the recent lawsuit the emeritus king has filed against the former president of Cantabria is not the first one filed by the royal family.

| Europapress

Proof of this undesired loneliness has been the images that have emerged of Queen Letizia's mother-in-law in Mallorca. The emeritus was photographed at the traditional Easter concert without the company of her sister Irene, to whom she is very close. A fact that once again highlights the loneliness of Juan Carlos I's wife.