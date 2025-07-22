Unexpectedly, Joan Laporta cancels a top signing without thinking: he doesn't want him at Barça

Despite what's happening with Camp Nou, Joan Laporta's work at the helm of the club continues to generate a great deal of admiration among much of the Barça fanbase. He has managed to optimize resources in a demanding economic context and has ensured institutional stability. In addition, his leadership has been key to bringing Hansi Flick to the bench.

Flick and Laporta have built a solid relationship from day one, generating mutual trust. This has made decision-making much easier at all levels. The consensus between president and coach is complete in almost every aspect.

However, despite the good relationship, there is one issue on which they completely disagree. Flick has requested the arrival of a top-level reinforcement who knows the club and the German staff perfectly. However, it seems that Joan Laporta has abruptly halted his incorporation.

Flick requests and Joan Laporta responds

Among the requests made by Hansi Flick, the name of Thiago Alcántara stands out, a former Barça footballer and part of the technical staff last preseason. Thiago earned the respect of the locker room for his contribution during his brief stay last year. However, halfway through the season, the legendary midfielder had to leave his role due to tax issues and returned to the United Kingdom.

Now, with the paperwork solved, Thiago Alcántara has shown interest in returning as a part-time consultant for the coaching staff. Flick requested his incorporation, but Joan Laporta has stopped the operation. According to Mundo Deportivo, he doesn't plan to include Thiago in the current structure despite the German coach's support.

Thiago Alcántara won't return for this reason

Despite Flick's desire, Thiago Alcántara won't return to the Barça discipline. Apparently, Thiago would like to be part of the staff, but only on a part-time basis, without traveling with the team or participating in every training session. This is a scenario that neither Flick nor Joan Laporta are considering at this time.

This way, Joan Laporta continues to deal with the multiple challenges he must face. The alliance with Hansi Flick has shown signs of progress and consolidation. Although Thiago Alcántara wanted to return, the club's message has been clear: he's not in the current plans.

Thus, amid controversial decisions and adopted strategies, Barça are preparing for a demanding season. Laporta and Flick keep their focus on stability and on fulfilling promises with results.