Rocío Flores, Further Than Ever from Rocío Carrasco: 'I Can't Handle Any More'

Rocío Flores has excused herself for not appearing on social media as much as she would like. Rocío Carrasco's daughter has shared with her followers that she is very busy: "I swear I can't keep up with everything." Then, Rocío explained the reason for her words, confirming that she is more distant than ever from her mother.

The young woman explained through several videos that her allergy is getting worse. As if that weren't enough, Rocío revealed that she will undergo different tests to certify if she is intolerant to, among other things, sugars like lactose and fructose.

| Instagram, @rotrece

Tests that, as she clarified, are done at home. Antonio David Flores's daughter will have to blow into some tubes a day after following a very specific diet prescribed by her doctors. "I've been up since 9 in the morning doing a thousand things," she acknowledged, justifying that she has no time for anything.

Rocío Flores Has Admitted to Her Followers That She Has No Time for Anything

The influencer also explained that she hadn't had breakfast and was about to make herself a tea without sugar or sweeteners, following the given instructions. Rocío read aloud the document she was given and must follow to the letter.

A paper that made it clear she could only eat boiled white rice, meat, blue or white fish, and oil and salt. "I'll make myself a French omelet," she clarified to her hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The truth is, this is not the first time Rocío has shared that she has undergone a series of tests to receive a diagnosis and start treatment. Specifically, last September, she explained that she had been prescribed an intestinal ultrasound in addition to a blood test.

At that time, she was somewhat worried that her discomfort might be due to having gallstones. "That's why they ordered the abdominal ultrasound," she clarified several months ago, hinting that "I'll probably start treatment."

Rocío Carrasco's Daughter Has Been Distant from Her Mother for Years

An occasion when the content creator advised her more than 700,000 followers to see a doctor at the slightest discomfort. "Don't do like me and go months and months without seeing a doctor," she recommended, revealing that she hadn't been concerned enough about her health.

We will have to wait for Rocío to know the test results to see if, finally, she must follow any treatment.

| @rotrece, Instagram

The truth is, this situation didn't prevent the granddaughter of Rocío Jurado from attending the processions in Málaga, as she showed hours later. Accompanied by her boyfriend Manuel Bedmar and her brother David Flores, the young woman went to see one of the processions that took place on Holy Monday. No sign of her mother, a fact that has been happening for many years now.