Richard Gere Makes a Confession He Had Only Shared With Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere has revealed a secret that until now only his wife, Alejandra Silva, knew. The actor has confessed that he was about to turn down his role in Pretty Woman. This surprising revelation has caused a stir among his followers, as it was a completely unknown fact until now.

When the movie premiered in 1990, Richard Gere was already a recognized actor. He had starred in hits like American Gigolo and An Officer and a Gentleman. However, the romantic comedy with Julia Roberts changed his career forever.

In Pretty Woman, Gere played Edward Lewis, a lonely businessman. His character hires Vivian, played by Julia Roberts, to join him to social events. What begins as a business arrangement turns into an unforgettable love story.

Despite the movie's success, Richard Gere hesitated a lot before accepting it. He wasn't convinced by the script or the character. He thought Edward was a man without nuances and not very interesting.

The actor has revealed that he didn't understand the story at first. However, his agent insisted that he should accept it. Additionally, Jeff Katzenberg, Disney's head at the time, encouraged him to do it.

Gere explains that Katzenberg was his friend and he trusted him. "Richard, I think you should do this," the executive told him. But the actor still couldn't see what he could bring to the character.

Finally, he agreed to meet with Julia Roberts and director Garry Marshall. After talking with them, he thought it could at least be a fun experience. Thus began the preparation process for the movie.

As rehearsals progressed, he began to get more involved. He worked on rewriting the script with the team. Over time, he came to enjoy the filming and his role.

Richard Gere's Confession

Gere has confessed that he never imagined the movie's impact. "I don't think anyone thought it was going to be such a success," he said in an interview. The movie became a classic of romantic cinema.

The film was a box office hit and marked an entire generation. With a budget of 14M euros, it grossed more than 463M. It was a resounding success that exceeded all expectations.

The most surprising thing about this confession is that only his wife, Alejandra Silva, knew this detail. For years, Gere kept his initial doubts a secret. Neither his co-stars nor his closest friends knew about his indecision.

The actor has a very close relationship with his wife. He trusts her to share intimate aspects of his life. For Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva is the only person with whom he has shared this type of personal memories.

Gere has said that his wife encourages him to talk more about his past. Alejandra Silva has taught him to value each stage of his career. Thanks to her, he has learned to share more with his followers.

Despite his initial doubts, he now feels proud to have done Pretty Woman. He knows that the movie marked a turning point in his career. And now, more than 30 years later, it remains a benchmark of romantic cinema.