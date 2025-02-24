Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Make an Unexpected Announcement After Leaving Spain

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have shared an unexpected statement after leaving Spain on the interpreter's private jet. "We have arrived," Alejandra wrote after confirming the couple's arrival in the Maldives. An unexpected getaway that the couple has taken with their two children to enjoy some family time.

This time will help them relax after successfully completing the move to their new home in Madrid. Moreover, it was entirely unexpected for the followers of the American actor who carried it out in the utmost privacy. It wasn't until their arrival in "paradise" that Alejandra shared the confirmation of their destination.

| Europa Press

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Share an Unexpected Statement

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have completed the move to their new home in Madrid. Finally, after months of trying to acclimate, the couple can affirm that they are officially settled. From now on, the luxurious La Moraleja development will be responsible for sheltering the family of the American actor and the Galician.

However, immediately after finishing the move, Richard Gere and Alejandra left Spain on the actor's private jet. It was the businesswoman who shared an unexpected announcement on her Instagram profile. "We have arrived," she wrote, alongside a beautiful image of the Maldives, their new destination.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

Alejandra and Richard, joined by their children, landed on one of the 1,200 islands that make up this Indian Ocean archipelago. In the shared images, one of their children is seen aboard a boat heading toward their destination. However, for now, they are keeping the exact location of their accommodation a secret.

The destination chosen by the family offers paradisiacal beaches with white sands and crystal-clear waters, ideal for escaping the daily hustle and bustle. This getaway represents an ideal moment for Gere and Silva to enjoy tranquility and family time.

In recent months, Richard and Alejandra have had a busy social and work life and now need some time to disconnect. Among these, their participation in the 39th edition of the Goya Awards in Granada stands out, where both looked radiant.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Enjoy a Family Trip

The getaway to the Maldives is not only a break but also an opportunity for the Gere-Silva family to reconnect. Especially after the move they made a few months ago to Madrid.

The move from the United States to Spain has been very stressful and Richard and Alejandra have had to manage all aspects of the relocation. Finally, it seems to have been successfully completed and Richard is already enjoying the traditions and climate of his new home. This change has been beneficial for them both professionally and personally and they now enjoy a peaceful life in Madrid.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

However, the couple has deemed it convenient to take a trip to the Maldives to enjoy some family time. Their children play an essential role and Richard and Alejandra have wanted to share this unexpected getaway with them.

Gere and Silva are great lovers of nature and the Maldives offers them just what they need at this moment: silence and tranquility. Undoubtedly, the paradisiacal white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters are the perfect companions for meditation and relaxation.

Moreover, the islands offer a wide variety of biodiversity where the little ones will enjoy its fauna and nature in general. The perfect ending for the beginning of a new life together in Madrid that started just a few months ago.