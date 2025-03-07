Revolution on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' for What They've Discovered About Juan José Ballesta

On the show Y ahora Sonsoles they discussed the latest developments in the case involving Juan José Ballesta. The news caused a great stir on the set. No one expected information of such magnitude because a person has appeared who could refute the version given by Juan José Ballesta.

The actor Juan José Ballesta has been accused of sexual assault following a woman's complaint. She has claimed that Juan José Ballesta attacked her in 2023. According to her testimony, he groped her in the middle of the street.

During the trial, Ballesta has denied all accusations. He has maintained his innocence throughout the judicial process. On the show, Juan José stated that he hasn't done anything and that he had a very hard time when the complaint came to light.

In Y ahora Sonsoles They Give All the Details About Juan José Ballesta's Case

His lawyers have requested the case be dismissed. However, the judge has decided to continue the investigation: She wants more evidence.

Ballesta insists that the complainant is lying. He claims that it is all a result of her mental illness, as she suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

The developments in the case have been shocking. New testimonies could be enlightening. According to the court order, a key witness has appeared, this person would have coincided with both parties and could now refute the actor.

The judge wants to gather more information. This has been confirmed by journalist Bea Osa live: “There is a key witness very close to the complainant who has to certify the link between those involved.” This statement has caused a great impact on the show.

Revolution in Y ahora Sonsoles Over What They Have Discovered About Juan José Ballesta

The court order also mentions a key figure in the case: It is 'El Pasti,' a former friend of Ballesta. This man would also have touched the same woman. The justice system needs to make certain verifications because according to the victim, 'El Pasti' has a scar that will need to be verified.

Sonsoles Ónega, the show's host, has emphasized that the investigation has been extended for six more months. Additionally, she wanted to highlight: “Juan José on our show stated that he was completely innocent.”

The revolution on the set has been total because no one expected a key witness to appear out of nowhere. Her testimony could refute the version Ballesta has given to the judge. The uncertainty surrounding the case continues to grow.