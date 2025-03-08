Reveal What Happens at William and Kate Middleton's Home: No One Expected It

Since their move to Adelaide Cottage in 2022, the Princes of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, have changed the pace of their lives. They left behind Kensington Palace in London to live in a smaller and quieter house within the grounds of Windsor Castle. Although the residence is modest compared to other Royal properties, there is something surprising: the strict dress codes they impose on their staff.

A Simple Home with Peculiar Rules for the Staff

In this new environment, employees must dress casually. Contrary to what many might expect in the home of future monarchs, the staff should not wear overly elegant or formal clothing. According to Valentine Low, author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, one of the employees explained that William prefers the atmosphere to be relaxed.

"The children run around the office and he[Prince William]doesn't want there to be a stifling atmosphere. If we have important meetings or go to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we dress up." This decision reflects William and Kate's desire to offer their children a life away from the tensions of protocol.

A Close and Accessible Family Environment

The Princes of Wales have forged a home where their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, can grow up in a natural environment. The informal dress code is not just for the employees but also reflects how they want their family to be managed. William and Kate have made it clear that they don't want their children to feel pressured by Royal expectations.

In their home, children are prohibited from shouting and are instead encouraged to speak openly about their feelings and any concerns they may have. A staff member commented: "They express their concerns about school subjects, swimming class, or seeing children starving in a TV commercial." "Then they have a conversation and a solution is found," they added.

Life Away from the Public Eye

Outside of London, the Princes of Wales and their children enjoy tranquility at their residence. In addition to Adelaide Cottage, they have Anmer Hall in Norfolk, a country house where they spend much of their time. William commented: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

Prince William and Kate Middleton continue with their official agenda, although they always seek a balance. The quiet life they have at home reflects their focus on parenting, prioritizing their children's well-being and keeping them away from media stress. Despite what appearances might suggest, the Princes of Wales also enjoy wearing tracksuits at home.