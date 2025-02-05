The restaurant in Girona that had to close after 'Joc de cartes' by Marc Ribas

Tonight, spicy food lovers are in luck, as Joc de cartes returns with a new episode. Marc Ribas's show will take viewers to discover the best restaurants specializing in spicy food in Baix Llobregat.

The challenge will be to find the boldest restaurant in terms of spicy flavors, a competition that promises to ignite the palates of the viewers. There is no doubt that Marc Ribas returns to the screen with a new chapter full of flavor.

| TV3

The historic restaurant had to close after participating in Joc de cartes

However, gastronomy is not only experienced through television contests. In Girona, The River Café, one of the most emblematic restaurants, had to close its doors, leaving a void in the city.

This restaurant, located in the heart of Girona, was not only known for its culinary offerings but also for having been one of the participants in Joc de cartes in 2020. The River Café competed against other restaurants, such as Cap de Pota, El Pati, and Si No Fos.

| TV3

River Girona: a new beginning

The closure of The River Café at the beginning of last year was a hard blow for Girona, which lost one of its most emblematic venues. However, not all news is bad. In September, the restaurant reopened under a new name and management: River Girona.

This new stage maintains the essence of the old River Café but with a renewed proposal that includes a new gastronomic and musical offering. The goal is to regain the lost prominence and become once again a preferred meeting point for the people of Girona.

The new management of River Girona is led by Amadeu Monsó and Adrià Mansanet, two entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the sector. Both have been at the helm of successful establishments such as Verspeechlessria Lola, Lola Café, and Salero Girona.

Monsó and Mansanet thus took over from Miquel Darnés, who was in charge of the venue for more than seventeen years. Although The River Café had to close its shutters, River Girona is the rebirth of a restaurant that continues to bet on quality.

With this new proposal, the restaurant aims to be the reference place in Girona. This way, it has managed to maintain the essence of its predecessor and offer the city's inhabitants a renewed and energetic meeting space.