Mayte Zaldívar reappears and explodes after Isabel Pantoja's latest news: 'It seems to me...'

On the TardeAR program, a piece of news has been revealed that has left everyone speechless. After months of searching, Isabel Pantoja has finally found someone to take care of the household chores. What has surprised everyone, however, is Mayte Zaldívar's reaction upon learning about the updates in Isabel Pantoja's life: "I find it shocking."

According to journalist Leticia Requejo, the singer and her brother Agustín have spent a lot of time trying to hire a trustworthy person. Without success in their search, Agustín decided to ask among his closest circle. Finally, it was a friend of Isabel who accepted the job.

| Telecinco

But what has caught the most attention is the salary Pantoja will offer her new employee. The figure, as revealed by Requejo live, amounts to 800 euros per month. This information has caused a great stir among the program's collaborators, who have described the amount as "degrading."

Mayte Zaldívar talks about Isabel Pantoja on TardeAR

Amid this controversy, TardeAR received a visit from Fran Redondo, grandson of Julián Muñoz, Isabel Pantoja's ex-partner. Fran came to the set to show the tattoo he got in honor of his grandfather. His gesture moved many, but the moment took an unexpected turn when Mayte Zaldívar, widow of Julián Muñoz, joined live.

The appearance of Mayte Zaldívar via phone surprised the collaborators, who didn't hesitate to ask her about the latest news of her great enemy, Isabel Pantoja. Initially, Mayte dodged the topic, but eventually ended up exploding.

| Telecinco

"With my friends, I go out for a drink, to go out. I don't see them as house service, I don't have friends who clean my house. I find it very shocking," she said bluntly.

Her reaction caused a real stir on the set. The collaborators were shocked by her words and interpreted her comment as a clear criticism of the singer.

Mayte Zaldívar didn't want to talk more about Isabel Pantoja

Mayte didn't want to give more details, but her indignation was evident. The enmity between them is more alive than ever, and this new episode has only fueled the fire.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Mediaset

With these statements, it is clear that the confrontation between Isabel Pantoja and Mayte Zaldívar is far from over. Meanwhile, the singer has not yet replied to the words of her historic rival.

However, the public eagerly awaits a possible reaction that could undoubtedly open a new chapter in this media war.