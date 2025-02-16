Pilar Rubio's Reaction to the Latest News About Sergio Ramos: 'We Are Very…'

Pilar Rubio has returned to social media with a new and revealing post. Through this publication, the television presenter hasn't hesitated to react to the latest news about Sergio Ramos: "We are very proud of you."

For months, rumors about the supposed crisis the marriage might be going through have been resonating strongly. This situation has been intensified by the latest personal decision made by the player.

As it has been revealed, Sergio Ramos has become the latest signing of Rayados de Monterrey, which is why he has had to move to this Mexican city.

However, as confirmed a few days ago, Pilar Rubio has decided to stay in Spain for now to not neglect her own professional commitments. A decision that, as expected, has caused a great stir around this high-profile marriage.

In this situation, both Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio didn't take long to publicly deny all these speculations. What better way than reappearing together at the official presentation of the Sevillian, an event that took place on February 10 in Monterrey.

Additionally, Pilar Rubio has taken to her Instagram profile to react through a new post to the latest rumors that have arisen around her marriage.

Pilar Rubio Reacts on Social Media to the Latest News About Her Marriage to Sergio Ramos

Through her Instagram profile, Pilar Rubio has shared a most revealing post. In it, we can see a series of photos of her and Sergio Ramos on the soccer field of Rayados de Monterrey.

However, what clears up all doubts about their marriage are the beautiful words the television presenter has dedicated to her husband:

"We are very proud of you, of your effort and perseverance in being better every day. Happy to always join you in every step you take. We love you, Sergio Ramos."

Meanwhile, following Pilar Rubio's steps, the player has also wanted to share with his Instagram followers a very similar post. He took the opportunity to reveal the current state of their marriage: "Always together."

Although it is true that the presenter will continue living in Spain with her children, everything indicates that her intention is to settle in Mexico with Sergio Ramos in the future. However, Javier de Hoyos has assured that "she won't give in and has decided to stay in Madrid with her children."