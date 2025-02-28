Shakira Faces a Storm of Criticism for What She's Done to Her Dancer in Colombia

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, Shakira's tour, is generating a lot of buzz. In every city, the singer has surprised with her show, but a gesture at her concert in Bogotá has sparked controversy. A viral video shows the artist interacting unexpectedly with one of her main dancers.

During the opening of the concert at El Campín Stadium, Shakira made her appearance on the stairs where players enter the field. Dressed in silver and wearing dark glasses, she was surrounded by her dancers as the lights illuminated her. Everything was proceeding normally until an incident occurred with her main choreographer, Darina.

| Instagram, @shakira

In the video, Shakira is seen asking Darina something before starting her walk to the stage. The dancer responds with clear indications and arm movements, trying to explain something to the singer. However, Shakira's reaction surprised everyone when she abruptly lowered her dancer's hand after hearing her response.

It is unclear whether the artist's gesture was due to annoyance or pressure of the moment. Some speculate that the production team indicated she needed to move forward and that her interaction with Darina was delaying the start of the show. Others consider that she simply didn't want the conversation to be noticeable in front of the cameras.

Shakira's Bad Gesture With Her Colleague

The video of the moment has quickly spread on social media generating a myriad of comments. Some users have criticized Shakira's attitude accusing her of treating her team coldly. Others have defended her, claiming that in a show of such magnitude every detail must follow a strict schedule.

| Europa Press

Darina, the affected dancer, has worked with Shakira for several years and is a key piece in the choreographic organization of the tour. Despite the incident, she has not made any public comments about it. Her expression in the video shows surprise but she continues with her performance professionally.

This episode has reignited the discussion about the pressure artists face live. In large-scale events any gesture can be interpreted in various ways. The controversy continues to grow and has marked Shakira's passage through Colombia on this tour.

Shakira remains one of the most influential artists and each of her movements generates reactions. While some criticize her others defend her fervently. Her concert in Bogotá was not only a success in attendance but also an event that has caused a lot of buzz.