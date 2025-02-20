Rain of Applause for María Del Monte for What She's Done on 'y Ahora Sonsoles'

The set of Y ahora Sonsoles experienced a moment of great emotion and advocacy. The protagonist was María del Monte, who received a great round of applause from the audience after words full of sincerity and commitment. It all happened after the testimony of Elsa Gutiérrez, a young woman who reported a situation of workplace discrimination.

Elsa told her story with courage. She worked in a nutrition clinic until, as she confessed, she was fired because of her weight. "Only models work there," she stated sadly.

She explained that her dismissal was not due to work-related issues but because her colleagues spoke ill of her. Her own tutor was the one who invited her to leave the center without defending her.

María Del Monte Shows Her Point of View on Y ahora Sonsoles

This story had a great impact on the set. María del Monte couldn't hide her indignation. "This is making me very angry," she declared emphatically.

María del Monte addressed Elsa: "You say that your tutor was being told bad things about you and invited you to leave the center. She didn't stand up for you. Sometimes in life, you have to stand up even if it costs you."

The artist's words resonated on the set while the audience listened alertly. Elsa explained that after her dismissal, she went through difficult times. She suffered from depression and gained 66 lbs. (30 kg) however, the young woman managed to overcome it, changed all her habits and lost 48 lbs. (22 kg).

María del Monte wanted to advise Elsa firmly: "Don't go back to be readmitted," she stated with determination. Her words were met with great applause. But the artist didn't stop there.

Rain of Applause for María Del Monte After Her Confession on Y ahora Sonsoles

She took the moment to reflect on the beauty standards imposed by society. "What an obsession that everyone has to be the same size, how boring," she expressed with indignation. Her words were a clear message against physical discrimination.

The audience reacted enthusiastically. The ovation was resounding. María del Monte once again demonstrated her commitment to justice and equality.

Elsa, meanwhile, received the support and strength of everyone present. A television moment that left a mark.