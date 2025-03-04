Rafa Nadal's Comment About the Son He Has With Xisca Perelló: 'he's A...'

Rafa Nadal is enjoying a new stage since he announced his retirement a few months ago. Now, together with Xisca Perelló, the man from Manacor enjoys his little one, about whom he made a comment in his last public appearance. "It is an indescribable feeling and love," he confessed, clarifying how much he is enjoying his role as a father.

After 22 years of success, Nadal feels at peace with his decision to retire from professional tennis. The balance that Rafa makes of these four months since his retirement is positive, especially because now he can spend more time with his family.

Rafa Nadal talks about the family he has with Xisca Perelló

Rafa Nadal's departure from professional tennis marked the end of a golden era for the sport. After a career full of successes, the Spanish tennis player faces a new chapter in his life with Xisca Perelló. One of the things he is most happy about is having achieved everything he set out to do in tennis.

Also in his life, because together with Xisca he has formed a beautiful family after the birth of their first child together. He dedicated a comment to him in his last public appearance. "It is an indescribable feeling and love," he expressed about what he is enjoying in his role as a father.

In his first interviews, the Balearic expressed that he is perfectly well, both physically and emotionally. Nadal acknowledges that he has taken his retirement naturally and that he is now in a new stage of his life. Rafa now enjoys his time as a husband and father, roles that fill him with happiness and have given him a renewed purpose.

The birth of Rafa Jr has been one of the most transformative experiences for the Spanish athlete. Fatherhood has brought with it an "indescribable love" and has changed his perspective on life. While he maintains his passion for the sport, he now feels more focused on his family and watching his little one grow.

Rafa Nadal's new life with Xisca Perelló

Nadal has not completely abandoned the world of tennis. The tennis player remains involved in the sport that made him famous, but now from a calmer and less demanding role. He now focuses on training new talents and promotes the sport at all levels.

However, it is undeniable that Rafa's life has taken a radical turn after his retirement. The tennis player has found a new passion in family and his role as a father. His son has filled his life with joy and given him a new perspective.

As expected, one of the first toys the little one received was a tennis racket. However, Rafa's wish is that, if possible, in the future he would practice another sport. Of course, whatever he chooses, Nadal is clear that "He would support him one hundred percent."

After years of sacrifices and dedication to tennis, he is now enjoying the tranquility of family life. For him, this is an essential chapter in his life, where emotional stability has replaced the fast pace of tournaments. While he acknowledges that tennis has given him so much, he now values the calm and small moments with his family.

Retirement from tennis has not been an end point, but a new beginning for him and his wife, Xisca. After putting an end to a life dedicated to the sport, Nadal has channeled his time into his business facet. In this context, he has sold a significant stake in his tennis academy, which has allowed him to secure a prosperous future.