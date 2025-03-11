Queen Sofía Thrills Spain in Her Latest Appearance: Everyone Noticed the Same Thing

During the last event she attended, Queen Sofía once again became the center of attention. Everyone present couldn't help but notice the good appearance of the monarch despite her age.

There are very few days left until Juan Carlos I returns to Spain to attend the regattas in Sanxenxo next weekend. This sporting competition is being threatened by the rains currently present in much of our country.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, despite having been absent from public events for several weeks, Queen Sofía has resumed her official agenda. She did so by attending one of her favorite events.

As every year, this Tuesday, March 11, the emeritus presided over the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Reina Sofía School of Music. This institution is dedicated to supporting the talent of young people in their artistic and personal growth, as well as bringing quality music to all audiences.

During this event, Queen Sofía was very smiling, approachable, and in sync with Paloma O'Shea, the founding president of the school. However, one of the details that did not go unnoticed was the outfit she chose for the occasion.

| Europa Press

True to her elegant and discreet style, the mother of Felipe VI wore black tailored pants joined by a tweed jacket with gold buttons. This garment stands out for its flattering pattern of small black and green checks.

Additionally, Queen Sofía completed her look with a green embroidered blouse, a black Loewe handbag, and a flower-shaped brooch on the lapel.

Queen Sofía Doesn't Go Unnoticed and Triumphs Again During Her Last and Anticipated Public Event

There is no doubt that Queen Sofía is one of the most beloved figures of the monarchy in our country. Proof of this is the great reception she received upon her arrival at the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the School of Music that bears her name.

| Europa Press

On the other hand, despite her 86 years, the monarch's good physical appearance and excellent health are other details that did not go unnoticed.

Queen Sofía's reappearance occurred just after being chosen as the "best royal grandmother" of the year. She earned this title thanks to a survey conducted by the prestigious French magazine Point de Vue.

The emeritus received this recognition for her role as "a rock for the Bourbons" and for being the "most inspiring royal grandmother." Her close bond with her eight grandchildren allowed her to surpass other queens like Beatrix of the Netherlands, Margrethe of Denmark, Sonja of Norway, and Silvia of Sweden.