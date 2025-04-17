Queen Letizia Faces King Felipe: She Doesn't Allow It and Wants Him to Apologize

King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia seem to disagree on a decision regarding their youngest daughter. Specifically, the differences have arisen after learning that Infanta Sofía doesn't want to receive military training.

Despite the tradition and protocols of the Royal Family, the youngest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia will soon begin her university stage, possibly far from Spain. A decision that would have clashed with the desires of Felipe VI, who would have liked his daughter to receive military training.

According to some media specialized in the Royal Household, the Infanta has found that her father is not satisfied with her decision. According to the King, military training strengthens character, solidifies relationships, and above all, symbolizes an institutional commitment to Spain.

A stance that has not pleased Queen Letizia, who is not willing for her daughter to do something against her will. It is for this reason that Leonor de Borbón's mother would have asked her husband to apologize.

Queen Letizia Has Asked Her Husband to Apologize

About to finish the last year of high school, Sofía has no intention of entering a military academy. On the contrary, she is considering different options that involve entering a university.

"From Felipe VI's point of view, military training is essential," point out sources close to Zarzuela. Although the university career chosen by Sofía is currently unknown, the Infanta will surely have her parents' advice to decide on her future.

The truth is that the youngest daughter of the King, unlike Leonor, has more freedom to choose her path. But, according to the same sources, if she had opted for military training, "an unconscious comparison with her sister would be established," they noted.

Even so, King Felipe VI believes that, while it was not necessary for her to complete an entire military career, it would be advisable for Sofía to receive some instruction, more basic but sufficient.

Infanta Sofía Is Clear That She doesn't Want to Receive Military Training

It should be remembered that in their day, the King's sisters did not receive military training, although it should be noted that those were different times. Infanta Elena studied Teaching in Madrid, and Infanta Cristina studied Political Science at the Complutense University of Madrid. Thus, Irene Urdangarin's mother became the first woman in the Spanish Royal Household to obtain a higher university degree.

We will have to wait a little longer to know the details of the new academic stage that Infanta Sofía is about to begin. Meanwhile, it should be noted that she recently participated in the carnivals organized by the UWC Atlantic College, the institution where she is studying her second year of high school in Wales.

An occasion in which, apparently, the youngest granddaughter of the emeritus kings chose not to dress in military attire. This gesture shows that Sofía wants to differentiate herself from the path taken by Leonor, the first in line to the throne.