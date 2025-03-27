Release the Video That Destroys Gerard Piqué: Shakira Smiles

Who said a breakup couldn't be a spectacle? If anyone thought Shakira was tired of throwing hints, they were wrong. In her latest stop in Mexico, the Colombian offered a spectacular show.

But she gave her followers something more: a direct message to Gerard Piqué that makes it clear that, although the relationship has ended, the war is still very much alive. Shakira and Piqué's breakup remains one of the most talked-about topics on social media.

The singer seems to be clear that every opportunity is good to send a message. This time, the stage became the perfect place to remember the origin of their separation: Piqué's infidelity.

They Publish the Video That Destroys Gerard Piqué

What was most surprising was Shakira's guest at this concert: Lili Melgar, the nanny who was key in the outcome of her story. There are several rumors that claim it was Melgar who alerted Shakira about Gerard Piqué's infidelity.

That revelation would have triggered the breakup, and after being exposed, the Catalan would have decided to fire the nanny without compensation. It seems that after the separation, Lili was offered an option: to stay in Spain or move to Miami with Shakira.

Lili chose the latter option and followed the singer to the United States. However, the nanny tried to negotiate compensation for the years she had worked taking care of the couple's children. But according to Piqué's legal team, Lili was not entitled to that compensation.

Shakira's New Dart at Gerard Piqué

With this scenario, the story didn't end there. The relationship between Shakira and Lili grew closer and closer, and on the Mexican stage, the Colombian paid tribute to her. Together, they danced the song El Jefe, a track that addresses labor inequalities.

In a symbolic and ironic gesture, Shakira told Lili: "Still without compensation." The audience erupted in applause as the two moved to the rhythm of the song, making the message clear: the past is not forgotten.

Shakira, with her characteristic talent for mixing music, dance, and message, achieved what she always does: drawing all eyes to her. The performance of El Jefe, alongside her nanny, was not just a staging but a direct dart at Gerard Piqué.

Once again, the singer made it clear that, although the chapter of her relationship has ended, her story continues to be written. This way, she shows that she is not afraid to share every detail, even if it is such a delicate topic as betrayal.