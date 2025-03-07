Princess Mette-Marit Breaks Her Silence and Moves Norway: 'Everything Is...'

Princess Mette-Marit has broken her silence and moved Norway with reassuring words. Amid concerns about her health, Prince Haakon's wife has assured that "everything is fine." Her statements have brought momentary relief to the nation.

Just a few hours ago, the Norwegian royal house issued a statement detailing her health condition. The princess, who suffers from a chronic lung disease, had experienced a worsening in recent days. "The Crown Princess suffers from daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties," says the text that has shocked Norway.

| Europa Press

The statement caused great concern in the Norwegian Crown and among citizens. The princess, in addition to facing her illness, has been in the spotlight due to the legal controversy surrounding her son Marius Borg. Last October, the royal house had already confirmed that Mette-Marit had resumed her treatment for the chronic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosed in 2018.

However, far from withdrawing from public life, the princess has decided to resume her official activities. "Everything is fine," she stated upon arriving at Granåsen to witness a women's relay competition. Her return was unexpected, as just a day before, it had been reported about the progression of her illness.

Last Thursday, the heiress had to cancel a scheduled engagement in Trondheim. "My lungs are in a full fight today. I have to take a day off and tomorrow I'll come back stronger," she declared at that time. Meanwhile, King Harald and Queen Sonia were returning to the palace from where they followed the world championship.

Mette-Marit Has Given Explanations

Despite her condition, the princess and Prince Haakon will represent Norway in the stands during the championship finals. The severity of her illness has been a subject of analysis by experts. Chronic pulmonary fibrosis causes progressive scarring of the lungs, which hinders their flexibility and oxygen absorption.

"The exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide works worse. Moreover, it can remain latent for years before developing," explained the Norwegian media 'VG'. In the past, Mette-Marit spoke about her illness and said it had changed her perspective on life. "I try to take it more calmly. I no longer see death as something big and dark," she confessed in an interview.

| Europa Press

Pulmonologist Olav Kåre Refvem has explained that it is a serious disease. "The condition causes the lungs to have less capacity. This means you have to breathe much more to get the same amount of oxygen," the specialist explained to 'NRK'. He also noted that although there are treatments, there is no definitive cure.

"People with this disease can be very affected in their daily lives," added Refvem. He also warned that they can be more vulnerable to severe infections and colds, which makes their health condition change rapidly. Although medication can slow the process, improvements are usually limited.

Royal expert Ole-Jørgen Schulsrud-Hansen has highlighted the importance of the royal house's statement. "They want to raise awareness that the princess's schedule can change quickly," he stated. He also noted that the royal family has managed to balance transparency with respect for privacy, as they did when the king fell ill in Malaysia.

Mette-Marit's words have caused a wave of support in Norway. Despite the uncertainty about her health, her positive attitude has moved many. The princess continues to demonstrate her strength, bravely facing one of the greatest challenges of her life.