Princess Leonor Caught in a Bikini in Uruguay and Everyone Notices This: The Photo

Princess Leonor has undoubtedly become one of the main protagonists of the day after being spotted in a bikini and enjoying the unbelievable beaches of Uruguay. However, everyone has noticed the same detail: her revealing photos.

This Wednesday, April 2, Diez Minutos surprised its readers with an unexpected exclusive of the future queen of Spain. Occupying the entirety of its latest cover, this magazine published photographs of the young woman during her days of rest in Montevideo.

Princess Leonor and her companions were able to enjoy the sun and the crystal-clear waters of La Mulata beach. All thanks to a stopover of the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano in that country.

In the images published by the aforementioned magazine, we can see the daughter of the kings enjoying herself like any other young person her age, taking a well-deserved swim in the sea. All after having served as the flag bearer in the oath of allegiance of 45 Spaniards residing in Uruguay on Elcano.

| Europapress

Alongside Princess Leonor were several of her fellow midshipmen from the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano. Images that, according to the magazine, were taken last March 6 on a beach located half an hour from the hotel where they were staying.

However, despite the relevance of these images, many couldn't help but notice the same detail. Even though she spends several hours a day exposed to the sun, her skin shows a pale tone.

For the occasion, Princess Leonor opted for a blue two-piece swimsuit and sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun's rays.

| Europa Press

According to the publication, at the end of the swimming time, the future queen of Spain and her companions headed to the beach restaurant. An establishment known for its fish and empanadas.

Additionally, after this peaceful day at the beach, Princess Leonor and her friends visited the Punta Carretas shopping center, where they had lunch and enjoyed a movie at the cinema.

The stay of Leonor and her companions in Montevideo allowed them to recharge before resuming their demanding training aboard the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, a vessel that made a stop in Chile last week.