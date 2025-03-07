Prince Harry, Speechless: His Brother William Tells It Now That Lady Di Is No Longer Here

Prince William has spoken about the challenges he faced in his childhood: despite being a member of the Royal Family, his life wasn't easy. The pressures of the media were a constant burden, something that left a mark on him. Today, as a father of three, he is clear that he wants to give them a different life from the one he lived.

His experience has influenced the way he raises his children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Although they are part of the British monarchy, Prince William and Kate Middleton have done everything possible to protect them from public attention. The health of the Princess of Wales, who has battled cancer, has intensified this decision.

| Europa Press

A Painful Memory: "No More Photos"

Prince William has shared a painful memory from his childhood. On a trip to Switzerland, when he was just 9 or 10 years old, the young prince asked photographer Arthur Edwards: "Please, Arthur, no more photos, no more photos." This moment reflects the exhaustion he felt from the constant presence of the media.

Edwards recalls how he saw the sadness in the prince's eyes: "He was about nine or ten years old. He was very sad, he was already fed up with it and when I think about it, I think 'My God, how he suffered,' and he was determined that this wouldn't happen to his children." This experience marked him, and today it is one of the reasons why he wants to keep his children away from the press as much as possible.

A Parenting Based on Experience

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been clear in their goal of raising their children without the public pressure they faced. Although George is destined to be king someday, his parents want him to have a peaceful childhood. The couple seeks for their children to grow up without feeling the weight of the monarchy.

The prince has expressed on several occasions that he doesn't want his children to experience the same life he did. In fact, besides wanting to relieve them of media pressure, the Prince of Wales also wants to avoid the rivalry that the weight of the Institution entails, among the siblings.

The Future of the British Monarchy

Experts believe that the close relationship between George and Charlotte will allow them to support each other, something crucial for the future of the monarchy. Just as Princess Anne was a pillar for King Charles III, Charlotte could be for her older brother. Prince William is determined to protect the normalcy and emotional well-being of his children, ensuring them a childhood free from media pressure.

This stance is a reflection of his learning from the challenges he faced in his own childhood. Despite this, Prince Harry has been perplexed by his brother's statements. The inconsistency that William's attitude toward his children represents versus the bond that unites him with his brother is evident.