Prince Harry Acts After Donald Trump and Elon Musk: Charles III Trembles

Prince Harry doesn't hide his stance toward figures of great global power like Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk. In an intervention at the Los Angeles investors summit, the Duke of Sussex took the opportunity to express his indignation.

This way, he harshly criticized the leadership that, according to him, is based on power and control, leaving aside principles like morality and empathy. Although Harry didn't directly name his targets, his words seemed directed at figures like Trump and Musk.

| Europa Press

Prince Harry Acts After Trump's and Musk's Latest Moves

During his intervention, Prince Harry commented on the negative effects that "sick" leadership has in various areas. Thus, he emphasized that "when service to others is sacrificed for personal gain," the impact can be devastating.

"This would be a good time to talk about how sick leadership in all sectors can have a detrimental effect," Harry expressed. Making clear his disagreement with those who prioritize personal power over essential human values.

The tone and nature of these criticisms are not new for Harry. In the past, he had already shown his disdain toward Donald Trump, who hasn't hidden his aversion to Meghan Markle.

| Europa Press

Prince Harry Doesn't Hold Back

While Harry uses his platform to address these issues, the British royal family continues to adopt a more diplomatic stance. A clear example of this was King Charles III's recent invitation to Donald Trump for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

A message that included an uncommon invitation for Trump to visit Balmoral Castle. In contrast to his son Harry's criticisms, the British monarch chooses to maintain a respectful relationship with the American president.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

The distance between Harry and the other members of the royal family seems more palpable than ever. Especially when observing King Charles III's diplomacy in contrast to his son's biting comments.

While the prince continues to defend his worldview, his criticisms of Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue to fuel the fire of his confrontation with the most influential power figures.