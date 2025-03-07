Pope Francis Sets Off All the Alarms: The Detail That Sparks Concern

Pope Francis remains hospitalized in a Rome hospital, but in recent hours he has broken his silence. Although it is true that on social media he has been leaving several messages, this time he has decided to speak. The Vatican has shared some words from the Pontiff addressed to all his faithful, who continue to be concerned about his health condition.

In this regard, the Pope wanted to send an audio message of gratitude to all those who pray for his speedy recovery. But everyone has focused on one aspect when hearing the Holy Father's voice. On social media, many have noted that Pope Francis's voice sounds tired and choppy.

| Europa Press

Despite his evident efforts to send a clear message, the Pontiff did not want to wait for his faithful to hear his voice. As he usually does, he has shown himself to be simple and vulnerable, like any other person. Always direct, with messages that avoid embellishments and second intentions, always clear and concise.

In any case, his voice makes it very clear that his health condition is delicate. Although the Vatican has not wanted to reveal if his recovery will be prolonged for many days, it seems that it will be.

The Message of Pope Francis

"I wholeheartedly thank you for the prayers you offer for my health from the square, I join you from here. May God bless you and may the Virgin take care of you. Thank you," said the religious leader.

Pope Francis's audio was broadcast live through the loudspeakers of St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. All this before the start of the rosary for his health, which once again gathered dozens of faithful. After his words, the square erupted in applause that further boosted the positive energy for a Pope Francis who surely received them emotionally.

| Europa Press

There is no doubt that the Argentine is accustomed to having an active and close life with those who follow him. It doesn't matter that he is hospitalized, his mission is clear, and he wants to deliver it in the closest possible way. So the faithful who help him with their prayers had the opportunity yesterday to receive this gift from the Holy Father whom they admire so much.

His Health Condition Seems to Be Improving Favorably

After the release of the audio and a new round of prayers in the Vatican, night came. According to Vatican sources, Pope Francis was able to rest, and no unforeseen events have been recorded. Meanwhile, they explain that: "Pope Francis had a peaceful night and woke up shortly after 8:00 AM."

This way, it is confirmed that his health condition continues to improve favorably. In fact, he has already gone a couple of days without respiratory crises or fever, so everything indicates that the evolution is good. Once again, it only remains to wait and trust in the prayers of his faithful.