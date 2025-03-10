The Ugly Gesture by the British Royal Family That Further Unites Kate Middleton with Lady Di

International Women's Day is a date of recognition and tribute. However, in the case of the British Royal Family, this year's celebration has caused great controversy. A post on their official social media has sparked the indignation of many followers, who quickly reacted.

The Inexplicable Absence of Lady Di and Kate Middleton That No One Understands

Through its official Instagram account, the Royal House shared a tribute to influential women within the British monarchy. The post included images of Elizabeth II, the current Queen, Princess Anne, and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The message highlighted the importance of photographers in the history of the monarchy. "Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we want to showcase the Royal Family's longstanding support for photographers, dating back to the mid-19th century," the post read.

However, what caught the most attention was not who appeared in the photos, but who did not. Neither Kate Middleton nor Diana of Wales were included in the tribute, which caused a huge stir on social media.

Reactions of the British to the Post

The criticisms were quick to arrive. For many followers of the Royal Family, the omission of Lady Di and Kate Middleton was an unforgivable mistake. Both are two of the most beloved figures of the British monarchy, and their absence on such a special day did not go unnoticed.

The comments on the post reflected the public's disappointment: "I can't find the Princess of Wales among them," wrote one user. Another added: "I'm sad because I don't see the Princess of Wales, either of them." The discontent was evident, and many wondered why the English Royal House decided to ignore them in their tribute.

Additionally, some recalled that Kate Middleton was photographed by Millie Pilkington on her wedding day to Prince William. That image, taken by a female photographer, would have fit perfectly in the post. However, it was not included, which increased the controversy.

Kate Middleton's Gesture on International Women's Day

As the controversy grew, Kate Middleton and Prince William also made their own tribute on social media. On their official account, they shared images of twelve inspiring women, highlighting their achievements over the last 12 months.

Among them, they included Yvonne Bernstein, a Holocaust survivor, and Liz Hutton, a teenage photographer who passed away in November due to cancer. "We celebrate the strength and creativity of Liz and Vicky Hatton, it was an honor to meet both of them in Windsor in October. Liz's memory lives on in Vicky's unwavering resilience, thank you for such a moving moment," they wrote.

Meanwhile, the Royal House remains silent on the controversy. The absence of Kate Middleton and Diana of Wales in their tribute has caused great controversy among the British. Some have even speculated about Camilla's influence in this decision, to prevent two of the most beloved women of the British Crown from overshadowing her.