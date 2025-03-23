Pepe Navarro Lifts the Veil and Uncovers Ivonne Reyes's Huge Lie

Pepe Navarro didn't take long to speak out after Ivonne Reyes's confession on television about the financial slump she is going through. The Venezuelan gave an interview to the magazine Lecturas and appeared on ¡De viernes! where she admitted to having taken advantage of the second chance law. "These are the consequences of living in lies permanently throughout your life," reacted Pepe Navarro to the recent statements of the Venezuelan.

The communicator, despite the court ruling that assigned him the legal paternity of Ivonne Reyes's son, continues to maintain that he is not the father of the presenter's son. Meanwhile, Navarro describes what the actress is now experiencing as "divine justice."

The former host of Esta noche cruzamos el Mississippi lamented the damage Reyes has done to him over the last 15 years. "On a personal, family, professional, social level," he pointed out. "She plays her game, her lie, and makes money," he emphasized to the media who wanted to know his opinion about Ivonne's latest television appearance.

Pepe Navarro Is Clear About What Causes Ivonne Reyes's Current Situation

Although he admitted not having seen the mentioned Telecinco show, Navarro reviewed the financial benefits Ivonne has achieved at his expense so far.

"The first interview she did to talk about me, she was paid 98,000 euros, not bad. The second, 83,000. I'm not making it up," he stated, leaving the figures in plain sight.

It should be remembered that Navarro already showed what he thought about the former hostess of El precio justo before she reappeared on television. "This woman is not well. It's normal, living with the lie she lives makes it impossible to have stability and mental peace," he stated emphatically.

Furthermore, he wanted to repeat what he has been doing for a decade: "I have offered her to do the tests, but she refuses because she knows that I'm not the father," he assured.

He then warned that the DNA tests he took were to see if he was the father. "If it had come out positive, I would have agreed. But since it came out negative, she invents far-fetched reasons," he added.

A reflection after which the journalist made it clear that if the issue had been solved 10 years ago, Ivonne "would live in peace. But as long as she continues with the lie, the depression will increase," he explained on TardeAR.

The Host Considers That the Lie Ivonne Reyes Lives in Is the Reason for All Her Troubles

Throughout last week's interview, Ivonne revealed that she is undergoing psychiatric treatment for the depression she has been suffering from for some time. Information that Pepe Navarro later questioned. According to the journalist, Ivonne's main problem is none other than the lie she has maintained for more than a decade.

Ivonne's return to the media spotlight has once again brought to the table the existing conflict between the communicator and the presenter over the paternity of young Alejandro Reyes.

| Telecinco

The day after Reyes's interview on Telecinco, the program Fiesta gave an exclusive. Specifically, it was about the existence of a woman whose testimony could turn the story about the biological paternity of Ivonne Reyes's and Pepe Navarro's son. Information that, if confirmed, would once again put the presenter in check.