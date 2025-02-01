Omar Suárez reveals what happened with David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja in court

Omar Suárez has just shared information on Fiesta that has left everyone speechless. He and the entire team have uncovered what happened with David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja in the court where they went to testify. Yes, due to the investigation they are undergoing for alleged mistreatment of their daughter.

Specifically, the first images of the couple leaving the mentioned place have been revealed. And they have left no room for doubt: the situation was really complicated.

Omar Suárez shows exclusive images of David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja in court

Fiesta has surprised its audience by revealing unpublished details about the recent court appearance of Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez. Both are being investigated for an alleged child abuse case related to their daughter, Alma.

The investigation began after the Maternal and Child Hospital of Las Palmas issued a report warning of possible injuries to the little girl. Her parents were summoned to testify on January 27, but they haven't been arrested nor have any precautionary measures been imposed against them. In a statement on social media, Anabel stated that her daughter is "healthy and happy" at home and that both are fully cooperating with the justice system to clarify the facts.

Journalist Omar Suárez, along with the program's team, has shared exclusive images today of the couple leaving the court. This way, he has offered a closer view of this delicate matter.

Regarding them, the presenter, Emma García, has provided more details. She explained: "Anabel was inside the court for four hours and David for two. In the images, he comes out first, biting his nails, and she follows, wearing sunglasses."

Scenes that reflect the tension and stress both were experiencing in the midst of that situation. It is indeed really tough.

The debate in the studio about the couple's relationship

The images have caused an intense debate among the collaborators of Fiesta. Some have interpreted the distance between Alma's parents as they left the court as an indication of possible tension between them.

However, Omar has offered a different perspective: "That distancing may be because Anabel realized someone was recording her. Or maybe she stayed behind because she received a call at that moment, as she is seen on the phone."

These observations suggest that appearances can be deceiving. It is also premature to draw conclusions about the state of the relationship between David Rodríguez and the influencer. What is clear is that those small details seen are attention-grabbing.