It's official: Terelu Campos drops the bomb about Carmen Borrego and everything changes.

Terelu Campos has returned to Supervivientes with an important mission, to announce the unification of the teams as the contest approaches its final stretch. However, in recent days, the name of María Teresa Campos's daughter has been mentioned due to a controversy that also involves her daughter and her sister. A few hours after arriving in Honduras, Terelu opened up to Anita, to whom she assured that, above all circumstances, the essential value in her family is respect.

The woman from Málaga explained that in the past her mother did things she didn't like. "But we have always respected each other," she emphasized. She then clarified that although "parents always want the best for their children," that doesn't mean they "hold the truth."

A statement after which she highlighted that life must be lived "freely," respecting, of course, the freedom of others.

Terelu Campos confesses upon her return to Supervivientes what is happening in her family

A reflection that comes shortly after the latest family controversy erupted. Last Tuesday, TardeAR broadcast some audios in which Alejandra Rubio could be heard harshly criticizing her aunt Carmen Borrego. Specifically, Terelu's daughter called her aunt "idiot," who was on the cover of a magazine shortly after her grandmother María Teresa Campos passed away.

Terelu Campos didn't take long to react and was very angry when the aforementioned Telecinco show tried to contact her. "Put whatever you want," the Andalusian let slip, unable to hide her anger.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Mediaset

A new controversy that caught Terelu packing her bags. María Teresa Campos's daughter announced her return to the Cayos Cochinos with an important mission and no longer having the status of a contestant.

It should be remembered that the Andalusian stayed for two weeks in Supervivientes. Despite having left early, Terelu has now returned, making it clear that she hasn't forgotten the latest information related to her family.

Carmen Borrego believes that the family controversy has been exaggerated

After a few days of silence, Alejandra Rubio herself confirmed on Telecinco that there is no problem in her family. "If she took it badly, I'm sorry, and that's it," the collaborator argued.

She added: "If it had happened to her, she would understand it too. I know she gets mad at me and talks about it with her friends, and I think it's normal, we are human."

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

Meanwhile, it seems that Carmen Borrego is not willing to add more fuel to the fire. During last Sunday's Supervivientes gala, Terelu Campos's sister shared her point of view on what happened. According to her, the situation wasn't that serious: "Everything is exaggerated a lot because everything is public," the panelist emphasized.