No One Expected the Vatican's Latest Decision with Pope Francis: 'He's Not...'

The Vatican Has Made a Decision That Few Expected Amid the Uncertainty Over Pope Francis's Health. For weeks, his condition has caused concern inside and outside the Church, with medical reports reflecting the complexity of his recovery.

The Pontiff was admitted on February 14 to Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to bronchitis. What seemed like a common respiratory problem led to bilateral pneumonia, further complicating his situation. During his hospitalization, he suffered several respiratory issues and required high-flow oxygen therapy.

Despite the initial severity, the latest information from the Holy See has been more encouraging. His clinical condition is stable, and he hasn't presented new respiratory failures. However, the Vatican has adopted a stance that has raised some questions about his real progress.

The Latest Update on His Health Condition

On Saturday morning, the Holy See issued an official statement. In it, they confirmed that Pope Francis has had a peaceful night and remains in a resting phase. The stability in his conditions has allowed doctors to space out reports on his progress.

"The next medical bulletin will be released on Saturday," they noted, highlighting that there will be no more reports until then. A gesture that indicates prudence but also confidence in his recovery. However, sources close to the Vatican have already explained that Pope Francis continues with his motor and respiratory physiotherapy.

The Vatican's Decision Regarding Pope Francis That Has Surprised Many

On Thursday, March 6, the Holy See chose to release an audio of Pope Francis. In it, his voice sounded weak, choppy, and with breathing difficulties at times. Just 26 seconds of a message in Spanish, where he thanked for the prayers for his health and sent his blessing.

The impact was immediate after the Vatican released an audio of Pope Francis. Faithful from around the world began to wonder if they would also release an image of the Pontiff. However, the response has been unexpected.

The Holy See has clarified that there is no plan to release a photograph of Pope Francis in the hospital. "Everyone is free to choose how and when to be seen, especially when you're hospitalized," Vatican sources told Cadena SER.

"We'll see when the time comes, but for now, it's not available," they added. A statement that has caused even more speculation about his true condition. "A photo may never be enough for some people," they concluded.

This absence of images has fueled doubts among those closely following his progress. Although the medical reports are positive, Pope Francis has yet to make an appearance in video or in person. For now, the Church maintains a message of calm, while the world awaits more concrete signs of his recovery.