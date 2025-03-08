No One Expected the Decision Jessica Goicoechea and Her Boyfriend, Manu Moreno, Have Made

Jessica Goicoechea and Manu Moreno, after several months of speculation, decided a few days ago to stop hiding. The model and the rugby player appeared on social media starring in an anticipated and romantic moment. Demonstrating that their love story is solidified, the influencer and the athlete were seen embracing, thus confirming their relationship.

| Instagram, @manumoreno_

While everything started with some coincidences on social media, it was ultimately a recording that confirmed their romance is a fact. 15 seconds that have caused a great stir on social media and was recorded last Saturday at Movistar Arena. The couple attended Rels B's concert where they showed how in love they are.

In the images, Moreno hugs Goicoechea while whispering the song Te regalo in her ear. He gives her a couple of kisses and she responds by holding his arm and caressing his neck.

The Image With Which Manu Moreno and Jessica Goicoechea Confirm What's Between Them

A whole declaration of intentions with which Manu Moreno sent a public message to the girl in the form of a song. A melody that the couple had the chance to hear live from the artist's mouth.

Very affectionate from a box, the rugby player and the influencer showered each other with displays of affection, not caring about the gazes of those around them.

The truth is that the lyrics of the song playing in the video have been interpreted by many as a declaration of love. "I give you my eyes if one day you can't see beyond the sun," can be heard in one of its verses. "I'm not afraid to tell the world that I love you," the song continues, serving as an example of what they are experiencing.

It was at the end of December when rumors started to fly. The couple was seen in Málaga and since then social media became the space where the spotlight was focused. Manu and Jessica coincided by posting, separately on their respective profiles, images of similar plans, even in the same locations.

The Rugby Player and the Influencer Don't Hide How in Love They Are

Last Christmas, both were in Bali, but they never appeared together in their photos. Something similar happened in January during another getaway in Marrakech, where both showed snapshots from the same places. While neither appeared on the other's account, what they did exchange were likes and interactions.

The first time Goicoechea included Manu Moreno in one of her posts was in February. The couple visited the retrospective of Gianni Versace's work at the Centro Cultural Fundación Unicaja in Málaga. It was then that she uploaded a photo with the Sevillian, holding hands, where both appeared from behind.

| Instagram, @goicoechea

Then the rugby player wrote in the comments: "My woman." A revealing message to which Jessica replied with a heart emoji.

Now, this recent photo of both at the mentioned concert confirms that neither of them intends to hide, but quite the opposite.