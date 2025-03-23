No One Demanded Paola Olmedo's Comment on Carmen Borrego's Physical Appearance

Paola Olmedo is experiencing a very special moment in her life because she has undergone surgery and her transformation has been surprising. Her new image has captured everyone's attention. The cosmetic surgery she has undergone has completely changed her face.

Last Wednesday, she was the protagonist of the magazine Lecturas. In the publication, she exclusively showcased her renewed appearance. Additionally, she did not hesitate to speak with the media about this process.

With a big smile, Paola Olmedo confessed that she is "very well." She is happy with the results and the decision she made.

Paola Olmedo Is Compared to Carmen Borrego After Her Surgery

The surgery was not only for aesthetics, and the young woman made it clear that there was a medical reason behind it: "Yes, quite a bit. So I think the best person to explain that to you is Dr. Zara, I mean, he won't leave you with any doubts," explained Paola Olmedo. With these words, she showed that her surgery had not only an aesthetic purpose but also a health one.

One of the most talked-about topics has been her resemblance to Carmen Borrego. Many have noticed similarities between the two and have not hesitated to mention it.

The relationship between Paola and the Campos family has always been a focus of media interest. Especially after her separation from José María Almoguera, son of Carmen Borrego.

Paola Olmedo Opens Up About Her Physical Resemblance to Carmen Borrego

To the surprise of many, Paola has taken these comparisons very calmly: "I don't mind, it doesn't offend me at all, those things don't upset me, they don't bother me." Her reaction has surprised many, as in the past her relationship with Carmen was not exactly the best due to moments of tension and many disagreements. However, everything indicates that the situation has changed, and now it seems that their relationship is more cordial.

The surgery was a complex procedure and required the intervention of three surgeons and an operation of almost seven hours. Both the upper and lower jaw have been repositioned. Additionally, touch-ups have been made to other parts of her face, such as the nose.

Paola Olmedo has faced this process with courage because her attitude has been positive and she has shown that she is confident in her decision. Now, she enjoys this new stage with optimism. Her evolution will continue to be a topic of conversation and, of course, her resemblance to Carmen Borrego will continue to be talked about.