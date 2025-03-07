No One Expected the Latest Information About Pope Francis's Health: 'It Looks Like...'

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 due to bilateral pneumonia and other respiratory issues. Since his hospitalization, he has faced several complications, such as respiratory crises and episodes of mild kidney failure. However, in recent days, his condition has shown signs of stability.

The latest medical report on Pope Francis confirms that he hasn't presented new respiratory crises or fever. It is known that the Pontiff continues with respiratory and motor physiotherapy, and from the Vatican, they have decided not to release images of him for the moment.

A new medical report is expected on Saturday, March 8, which reinforces the feeling that his situation remains under constant monitoring. In fact, José Beltrán, the director of VidaNueva, has stated that "it's true that the pope is stabilizing, but it looks like it's going to be a long process."

Yesterday, Pope Francis's Voice Was Heard for the First Time From the Hospital

Last night, the Vatican shared Pope Francis's first words since his admission. Although this message was received with relief, his weak and tired tone didn't go unnoticed by anyone. In fact, one can even perceive the lack of oxygen in his voice.

Through an audio in Spanish, Francis thanked the faithful for their prayers. "I wholeheartedly thank you for the prayers you offer for my health from the Plaza, I join you from here," he expressed, before blessing everyone and thanking them for their support.

In this regard, José Beltrán, director of the magazine VidaNueva, didn't hesitate to give his opinion on the published audio. According to him, despite the choppy and weak tone of Pope Francis's voice, those words are a sign that he is fully aware of his situation. "I'm absolutely convinced that it's Pope Francis who insisted on recording that audio and having it disseminated," he assures on Antena 3.

"One doesn't govern with the voice, but with that head and heart that remain intact. That's confirmed to me by Vatican sources who are receiving direct orders from the Pope," Beltrán recently highlighted. For many, this message confirms that Pope Francis remains fully lucid despite his health complications.

Pope Francis's Recovery Process "Looks Like It's Going to Be a Long Process"

José Beltrán also wanted to talk about the current situation of the Vatican regarding communication about Pope Francis's health status. The fact that there won't be a report until Saturday about his situation is a sign of "stability," he commented.

However, he also made it clear that the Pope might be facing a longer recovery process than expected. "It's true that the pope is stabilizing, but it looks like it's going to be a long process," José Beltrán points out.

Thus, from the Vatican, the prognosis remains "reserved" regarding Pope Francis's health. Although his condition continues to stabilize, the path to recovery could be longer than many expected.