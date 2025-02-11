No One Expected What Ana Obregón Has Revealed About Anabel Pantoja: 'She Told Me That…'

The program Y ahora Sonsoles has witnessed one of the most surprising statements from Ana Obregón. The collaborator has spoken live about the difficult situation that Anabel Pantoja has gone through in the last month. Ana Obregón has confessed that: "She told me she doesn't want to be called an abuser."

Anabel Pantoja has issued a statement on her social media in which she shared her anguish. January has been a complicated month for her, her daughter Alma had to be admitted to the ICU. A hard blow for the influencer, who has experienced moments of great concern.

| Antena 3

Ana Obregón, moved by the situation, wanted to show her support for Anabel. "How hard everything Anabel is going through. I have been able to talk to her," she stated live.

Ana Obregón Speaks About the Latest on Anabel Pantoja

Additionally, she has insisted that judgments should be left to the justice system. "I always say, let's leave the judgment to justice, she is having a very hard time," the collaborator reiterated.

But the most shocking confession came afterward, Ana Obregón revealed what she directly told Anabel. "I told her she's lucky to have her daughter, there are many parents who would wish for that and have their children in heaven," she expressed with emotion. Words that left everyone in the studio in silence.

| Antena 3

However, her statements have caused controversy among her colleagues. Ana has assured that Anabel doesn't want to be called an abuser. A comment that provoked an immediate reaction from the panelists.

"No one has called her an abuser in any media," they reminded her firmly. In reply, Ana had to clarify her statement. "On social media, yes," she clarified, making it clear that the media and social pressure has been enormous for Anabel Pantoja.

Ana Obregón Confirms That Anabel Pantoja Is Calm

Despite the controversy, Ana Obregón has insisted that Anabel is focused on the most important thing: her daughter. "Anabel is focused on her little girl, on having her little girl at home and taking care of her," she stated confidently.

| Antena 3

Additionally, she wanted to emphasize that Isabel Pantoja's niece has a clear conscience. "She has such a clear conscience that what worry is she going to have," she concluded.

Ana Obregón's testimony has caused a great debate. Her words have been interpreted in different ways, but the truth is that they have highlighted the harsh reality that Anabel Pantoja is living. A mother who only wishes for her daughter's well-being in the midst of a media storm.