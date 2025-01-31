Cold water shock for Mar Ulldemolins after a hard blow in 'Com si fos ahir'

Emotions are running high in the new episode of Com si fos ahir. Mar Ulldemolins experiences a situation that could change everything. Additionally, the other protagonists face situations that will test their feelings.

As we have said, if there is a storyline that will capture all the attention, it is Itziar's, played by Mar Ulldemolins. This way, the character faces a crucial moment in her life after her mother's death.

| TV3

Bad news for Mar Ulldemolins

Itziar, played by Mar Ulldemolins, experiences a day full of tension. The reading of her mother's will is an event that has her anxious, and she is not willing to face it alone. Therefore, she turns to Sílvia, her great support in these difficult times.

However, what should be a family formality turns into a real mystery when an unknown man, Aniol, appears at the meeting. His presence unsettles everyone and raises doubts about what role he played in the deceased's life.

This unexpected twist opens the door to new questions. Who really is Aniol and what relationship did he have with Itziar's mother? The answers could overturn the certainties that the protagonist had until now.

| TV3

Marta, Salva, and a covert farewell

Meanwhile, Marta and Salva plan to spend the afternoon together, but she seems to have another idea in mind. With an unconvincing excuse, Marta finds a way to leave and fulfill what she really needs to do: visit her old apartment.

On the other hand, Gina receives a message from Àlvar and, without hesitation, agrees to have dinner with him again. Will this be a new beginning or just another step in their relationship? We'll have to wait to see what happens between them to confirm it.

| TV3

Lídia also makes a move, maintaining her double life with her virtual lover. After following his instructions, she sends him a message confirming that she has done what he asked.

With secrets about to come to light and relationships at stake, the new episode of Com si fos ahir promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. This way, everything suggests that this last installment of the week will not leave anyone indifferent.