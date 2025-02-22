Updates on Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos's Relationship: 'all Year…'

As every February 14, social media have been flooded with messages of love. Valentine's Day has been a special date for many couples, and celebrities haven't been the exception. Among the most notable posts, Sergio Ramos's dedication to Pilar Rubio has drawn attention, where he confessed that: "Every year with you is Valentine's Day".

However, this year their relationship has once again been in the spotlight. Rumors of a possible crisis between them have resurfaced strongly.

| Europa Press

All this due to the footballer's signing with Rayados de Monterrey. The distance and personal decisions have fueled the speculations.

Sergio Ramos Clarifies How His Relationship with Pilar Rubio Is Through His Social Media

According to journalist Javier de Hoyos, Pilar Rubio has made a firm decision: she won't move to Mexico with her husband. This news has sparked doubts about the current state of their marriage. Many have interpreted this stance as a sign of distancing between them.

In response to these rumors, Sergio Ramos wanted to clarify his situation with a heartfelt post. On his Instagram profile, the footballer shared an image with Pilar Rubio on a private plane.

Alongside the photograph, he wrote a message aimed at dispelling any doubts: "Valentine's Day by your side is all year... even so, we celebrate it. I love you, Pilar Rubio".

Ramos's gesture has caused a great impact. His followers have interpreted his words as a clear affirmation of the love he still feels for his wife. He quickly received thousands of 'likes' and supportive comments.

Pilar Rubio Responds to Sergio Ramos's Dedication

Meanwhile, Pilar Rubio hasn't posted any congratulations for her husband on her social media. However, she did respond to his message with very meaningful words: "I love you". A brief comment, but enough to settle any rumors about a crisis in the couple.

| Instagram, @sergioramos

Social media have exploded with divided reactions. While some believe their relationship is stronger than ever, others remain doubtful. The truth is that both have wanted to make their love clear publicly.

Despite the distance and professional commitments, Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio continue to bet on their story together. A marriage that, year after year, has proven to be one of the most solid on the national scene.