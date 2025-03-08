New U-turn with Isak Andic's Death: Jonathan's Lie Comes to Light

The death of Isak Andic is still surrounded by questions. What initially seemed like a fortuitous accident appears to have taken an unexpected turn. The investigation has brought to light details that have cast doubt on his son Jonathan's version.

On December 14, 2024, father and son left their vehicle in Collbató, started a hike in the Montserrat mountain, and ventured onto a rocky trail. The route was demanding, but both advanced without complications. However, the day ended in a completely unexpected tragedy with the accidental death of the businessman.

According to Jonathan Andic's account, his father was walking behind him when, suddenly, he heard a sound that alerted him, but when he turned around, he no longer saw his father. He only managed to hear stones falling before discovering his father's body at the bottom of the ravine. A story that seemed clear but has begun to falter.

Jonathan, Son of Isak Andic, Under Scrutiny: The Lie Comes to Light

The Mossos d'Esquadra have detected inconsistencies in Jonathan's statement. Initially, his account seemed solid, but the reconstruction of the events has revealed some contradictory data. One of the key points in the investigation is Jonathan's reaction after the accident.

According to his initial testimony, the first thing he did was call 112 for help, as reported by El Español. However, records show that before contacting emergency services, he decided to call Estefanía Knuth, his father's partner. He recounted what happened to his stepmother before alerting emergency services.

It wasn't until after that conversation with Knuth that he finally dialed 112. This detail has raised suspicions, as his version claimed he had called emergency services immediately, but the reality is that he first chose to inform his stepmother.

This detail is not conclusive evidence, but it has indeed raised suspicions. Why did he wait before seeking help? The police have paid special attention to these crucial minutes, trying to clarify what really happened during that time interval.

The Key Lies in Their Mobile Phones

The authorities seek to clarify the exact circumstances of the incident, focusing on the discrepancies detected in Jonathan's statements. The analysis of Jonathan's phone location will be crucial. That will allow them to know exactly where he was when the calls were made and if his testimony holds up.

The Mossos d'Esquadra have already requested the geolocation records of Isak Andic and Jonathan's phones to verify their movements on the day of the incident. Although the main hypothesis remains that of an accidental death, the authorities consider it necessary to clarify these points to definitively close the case.

Although there is no conclusive evidence for now, shadows of doubt have settled over the case. What seemed like a tragic accident could be something more. However, it will be necessary to wait to see what really happened that day.