New Troubles at Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio’s Home: “An Emergency Fix”

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos add a new problem to their lives. The puppies they have have grown and are starting to cause trouble. The latest mischief has been tearing the curtains and leaving them completely torn.

Pilar, as a participant in Maestros de la Costura, didn't hesitate to take out her sewing machine and perform "an emergency repair." The result was a complete success, and the presenter's followers have praised her sewing skills.

| Europa Press

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos Face a New Inconvenience

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos are facing a completely different stage in their shared life. The footballer was signed a month ago by Monterrey and had to move to Mexico. Pilar, meanwhile, has decided to stay in Spain to attend to her professional commitments, as Javier de Hoyos assured.

It was precisely in the house that Sergio and Pilar share where an unexpected problem occurred. The presenter was about to show how the puppies they took in have grown and realized they had destroyed the curtains. Rubio debuted in February on Maestros de la Costura and, without hesitation, prepared to mend the damage caused by her dogs.

"An emergency repair," she explained, showing the result after passing the curtains through her sewing machine. The damage caused to the curtains by her dogs was serious, so Pilar found it necessary to repair them as soon as possible. At first, it seemed like a difficult task, but thanks to her experience in the world of sewing, the task became easier.

During her time on the popular television show, Pilar learned sewing techniques. Although she is not an expert, they have allowed her to confidently handle various situations related to fashion and sewing. This also includes the problem caused by her pets in the decoration of the house she shares with Sergio Ramos.

Pilar faced this challenge with calm and patience, which seemed like a simple domestic task. However, it actually allowed her to put into practice everything she learned on television.

Pilar Rubio Emerges Victorious from the Incident in the House She Shares with Sergio Ramos

While Sergio Ramos debuted in Mexican soccer with his first goal for Monterrey, Pilar faced the situation at home with fortitude. Distance has imposed itself on the marriage, but both are trying to manage the relationship as best as possible.

Although the presenter now has to face some professional challenges, she will reunite with her husband in Mexico as soon as she has the chance. For now, Sergio can rest assured that his house in Madrid is in good hands.

This has been demonstrated by the collaborator, showing how she emerged victorious from the damage her dogs caused to the curtains. Her followers have applauded her skill with the sewing machine and have reacted positively to the post.

"You're good at everything, you're amazing," published a follower praising the repair she made. "You're capable of anything," added another user. It's no wonder, as Pilar has proven to be one of the most interesting figures in the edition of Maestros de la Costura.

| La 1

Throughout her time on the show, she has showcased her ability to interpret fashion design trends. In each episode, she has stood out above the rest of her colleagues, winning numerous challenges and avoiding elimination.

Rubio has had to face sewing challenges of varying complexity, from making basic garments to creating more elaborate designs. She has emerged victorious from the vast majority, as she also succeeded in solving the problem that occurred in her home.